'Jurassic' promotion and 'Prehistoric Planet'

Our appetite for digital dinosaurs is never sated. Chris Pratt stars in the 2015 adventure sequel “Jurassic World” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14). This is clearly a promotion for the new franchise installment “Jurassic World Dominion” hitting theaters on June 10. That film will star Pratt and return three stars from the original 1993 effort, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.

On a related note, Apple TV+ launches the five-part series “Prehistoric Planet,” produced by the BBC. Fans of the “Planet Earth” series and its many permutations (including “Dynasties,” which returned this past weekend) will find this series very familiar.

The documentaries offer a generalized look at the entire globe, in this case a world hundreds of millions of years in our past. In addition to glorious footage of contemporary reptiles, it includes digitized creations of their ancient ancestors, based on the latest scientific theories and fossil evidence.

Like many “Planet” installments, “Prehistoric” is narrated by David Attenborough and scored by composer Hans Zimmer.

Attenborough’s older brother, Richard, was in the 1993 “Jurassic Park” film as the scientist/park keeper whose genetic noodling got the lizards leaping.

“Prehistoric Planet” is executive produced by Jon Favreau, the force behind the Disney+ “Star Wars” hit “The Mandalorian.”

• HBO Max streams the second season of “That Damn Michael Che,” a sketch series starring the “SNL” personality and “Weekend Update” anchor.

Released with the Lorne Michaels imprint, “Damn” will feature appearances by other “SNL” vets, including Colin Jost, Cecily Strong and Colin Quinn.

Streaming television has expanded the appetite for “SNL”-related content. But it has also provided more territory for new projects to get lost.

By any measure, Mike Myers must be considered among the most successful “SNL” graduates. In their time, his “Wayne’s World,” “Austin Powers” and “Shrek” movies were box-office gold.

So, it’s a little surprising that his latest effort, the Netflix comedy series “The Pentaverate,” should arrive with little promotional fanfare to generally dreadful reviews.

Myers plays a Canadian journalist investigating a secret society dating back to the 14th century. He plays seven other characters as well.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

• Marty wants to pop the question on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Spencer leaves it all on the field on “All American” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

• Faith and flirtation on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Parker is framed on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Simone keeps her eye on the net on “All American: Homecoming” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• The prisoner exchange and its aftermath on the season finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• An American journalist (Warren Beatty) writes an eyewitness account of the Russian revolution of October 1917 in the 1981 epic “Reds” (7 p.m., TMC), written and directed by Beatty and co-starring Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson.

• Jimmy and Kim iron out some late details on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

• Police assemble evidence as “Two Shallow Graves” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ID, TV-14) continues.

• A Baltimore police task force’s spectacular corruption becomes an issue on “We Own this City” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A brilliant woman sets about dragging her corner of the countryside into the Industrial Revolution as neighbors struggle to overlook her eccentricities on “Gentleman Jack” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).