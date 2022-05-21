REEL TALK: 'New Era' of 'Downton' made for fans

“Bridgerton,” um, I mean, “Downton Abbey,” is getting comfortable on the big screen after a successful and long-running television series initially on PBS but now on Netflix.

I will admit I did not watch the series, and I do confuse “Bridgerton” and “Downton Abbey.” So, I did what I needed to do; I brought a friend who was an avid fan who could talk me through the characters and their relationships. It helped, especially after watching the first movie which, in my mind, was a total bore even given the gorgeous backdrops, production and costume design.

The newest installation, “Downton Abbey: A New Era” embarks upon two separate stories within the uppercrust and their help. If you’re worried about spoilers, don’t give it a second thought as there’s no way I can recall all the specific relationships within the story.

We pick up the story as the Crawley family finds Old Lady Grantham (Maggie Smith) has inherited a villa in the South of France, which she immediately bequeaths to her less-than-noble, yet still loved, great granddaughter, Sybbie (Fifi Hart). Why did she inherit this mansion from a Marquis?

Well, that’s the great mystery that sheds light on who Grandmama was back in the day. Of course, a trip to the up-and-coming holiday spot for the rich and famous is in order. We travel first class with the stiff-lipped family and ever-present and comically condescending butler, Mr. Carson (Jim Carter).

Meanwhile, back at the mansion, financial issues come to light as the regal family needs funds to get a new roof. An opportunity has arisen that just might do the trick: a filmmaker has offered just the right amount of money to use the mansion for a month to make his newest film with the hot stars of the time, Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock) and Guy Dexter (Dominic West).

This, of course, has its own seemingly myriad substories, including the transition from silent films to talkies (think direct ripoff of “Singing in the Rain”), an illicit attraction between the director and one of the Crawleys and Barrow (Robert James-Collier) finding a new partner in life.

I must admit the story hooked me even though the performances were extremely exaggerated. I needed to know what happened with Violet and her apparent love from France. And the filmmaking story was an homage to the difficult transition from silent films to talkies.

Levity was thankfully added with the saccharine sweet romances among the various house staff, and the more dramatic elements rested with the wealthier of the lot.

The story itself, intriguing as Violet’s plot is, is rather simplistic in all its aristocracy. And within this, in case you needed help knowing how to feel, the musical score bombards you, repetitiously so.

Added elements of long-gazing moments and exaggerated expressions make it an easy target for mockery among viewers not fans of the series. But once again, the film transports you to an era lost but not forgotten, the raucous 1920s with a jazz singing scene that injects a much-needed dose of energy.

Maggie Smith also brings her sensibility and comedy to her role, but unfortunately, she’s just not in enough scenes. Haddock also adds humor with her cockney accent, but much of the story revolves around Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) whose monotone and predictable prosody grates on your nerves.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” delighted many of the audience members, obvious fans privy to the characters’ backstories, who laughed uproariously at various situations and had a few sniffles and gasps during tragic moments.

If you’re a fan of the series, you no doubt will enjoy this second installment to the film series, but pass this one up if you are like me and confuse “Bridgerton” and, as my film-critic partner Chuck Koplinski calls it, “Downtown Abbey.”

Reel Talk rating: 2 stars

"Downton Abbey: A New Era" is now playing in theaters.