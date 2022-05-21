Library Life: Week of May 22

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, the whole family is invited to take part in storytime.

• Planting Day: From 9 a.m. to noon May 28, the 5th Annual Straw Bale Community Garden Planting Day will take place. Bales cost $6 each. For more details or to register, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3lpTUJr" target="_blank">bit.ly/3lpTUJr</a>.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Celebrity Book Club: What’s your favorite celeb reading? Find out at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Blood Drive: From 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Versiti Blood Center of Illinois will host a mobile clinic. Register at <a href="https://www.donate.illinois.versiti.org" target="_blank">donate.illinois.versiti.org</a>, or call 734-755-7245.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the group will discuss “Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower” by Brittany Cooper.

• Restore Series: At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Prairie State Legal Services representatives will be discussing homeownership.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Summer Reading: Registration for Read Beyond the Beaten Path begins Monday.

• Take & Make: Every Saturday, grades first through fifth are invited to pick up materials for a take-and-make craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Thursday, adults are invited for a coloring program. Bring your own supplies and materials are provided.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New releases at the library include: “Fallen” by Linda Castillo; “Killers the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly; “When She Dreams” by Amanda Quick; “22 Seconds” by James Patterson.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Adult Take Home Craft: Materials are available at the library for a paper flower craft.

• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the book club will take place.

