Bourbonnais historical society prepares for craft fair

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000 S. Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

Shop unique finds such as wall art, wire sculpture, stained glass, leather goods, crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, macrame, refinished furniture, upcycled and recycled vintage, jewelry, seasonal wreaths and decor, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, custom tumblers and pens, local honey, paper crafts, doll clothes, outdoor games, handmade bath products and much more.

The Bennett-Curtis House will have fresh and hot grilled items and other summertime lunch offerings. Love A Latte will be selling their delicious coffee drinks.

There is parking. A suggested donation of $1 from each visitor will help BGHS fund and continue this event.

For further information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact Coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.

Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair booth rentals and door donations raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s LeTourneau Home Museum, Log Schoolhouse Restoration, and Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.