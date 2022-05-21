A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Meet the boys

I’ve written a fair amount about my four boys — my two dogs and two cats — but they’re such a large part of my life that I could write about them each week. While every week would probably bore most of you to tears, I hope you’ll indulge me this week.

Allow me to take this opportunity to introduce you to our four boys, in order of how they came into the lives of Keegan and me.

<strong>Beach:</strong> Beach is a six-year-old black Tabby cat that we often refer to as “Halloween Cat.” He’s the calmest and quietest of the four, but that doesn’t mean he lacks personality.

Though he’s the smallest of our pets, he’s the most food-loving. His cross to bear in life is his illicit love of dog food. He knows he isn’t allowed to have it, but that never stops him from trying. And though it ticks me off because he knows better (and it often makes him sick), I almost admire the tenacity.

The best thing about Beach is his cuddles. Many mornings, I’ll wake up to him curled up beside me and it’s just the best.

<strong>Leaf:</strong> Keegan and I always say that if we could trades lives with any of our pets, it would be Leaf, our 4-year-old Maine Coon. Not only for aesthetic purposes — he’s often described as “beautiful,” “majestic” and “so soft” — but also because he’s extremely confident.

He’ll just casually waltz into the room and then do an awesome jump 10 feet into the air and then will keep walking. He’ll also go toe-to-toe with the dogs and isn’t afraid to roughhouse.

While he pretends to be too cool for cuddles, he absolutely loves it when he allows himself to curl up with one of us. He’s a true gem.

<strong>Teddy:</strong> This 3-year-old Cockapoo came into my life on my 25th birthday as a gift from my dad and stepmom. I didn’t know I had such a hole in my heart until Teddy came into my life and filled it.

After a few days of him warming up to his new home, we became attached at the hip. While he’s normally adverse to men, he liked Keegan upon first meeting him, which gave me an internal green light to fall in love.

Teddy’s our self-appointed guard dog and plays Mother Hen to the cats. He’s funny without ever trying and is just as sweet as can be.

<strong>Toby:</strong> While neither Keegan nor I ever thought we’d have four pets, we knew we needed Toby when we saw him listed for adoption. He came into our home and completed our tiny animal family.

Toby is a Maltipoo (somewhere between 10 and 12 years) and has only three teeth. He sort of looks like an opossum but is ridiculously cute.

Toby is very attached to his people and is always cuddling with one of us — he’s sitting on my lap as I write this. But, he’s also as spry as a puppy and loves to play.

We lucked out beyond belief with our four boys, and they make our hearts soar.