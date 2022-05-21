5 mental health resources in Kankakee County

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are a bevy of resources in Kankakee County to assist in the different facets of mental health. Every Saturday in May, the 5 Things section will include five local mental health resources.

<strong>Mental Health Network of Kankakee County</strong>

The Network brings together eight sectors of the community to the table, alongside with mental health providers, to provide resources and spark conversation on the subject of mental health. The sectors include: Providers, Residents, Educators, First Responders, Social Services, Employers, Faith Leaders, Media and Government. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a>.

<strong>Iroquois Mental Health Center</strong>

Iroquois Mental Health Center exists to assist with mental health and substance use disorder needs. Incorporated in 1971, Iroquois Mental Health Center (IMHC) is a 501©(3) nonprofit community mental health center. Originating in Watseka, it now serves those in Iroquois, Kankakee, Vermilion and Will counties. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoismhc.com" target="_blank">iroquoismhc.com</a>.

<strong>Project Headspace and Timing</strong>

Project Headspace and Timing was founded to promote positive mental health practices to America’s veterans by working to unify them with their communities, nature and themselves. This is done through education, collaboration and working one-on-one with veterans and their loved ones to ensure that veterans (and their loved ones) are getting the services they need. For more information, go to <a href="http://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org</a>.

<strong>Garden of Prayer</strong>

Garden of Prayer Youth Center is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that was incorporated in 1995. Garden of Prayer is a child welfare agency licensed by the Department of Children and Family Services and governed by a Board of Directors that supports the center and its mission. The ultimate goal of our agency is “Keeping Families Together.” For more information, go to <a href="https://www.gopyouthcenter.org" target="_blank">gopyouthcenter.org</a>.

<strong>Catholic Charities</strong>

Catholic Charities began helping individuals and families in crisis after World War I. Areas served include Will, Grundy, DuPage, Kendall, Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties. For more information, <a href="www.catholiccharities.org" target="_blank">catholiccharitiesjoliet.org</a>.