Still I Rise to host spring clothing, dinner giveaway

Beginning at noon Saturday, Still I Rise will be hosting a spring clothing and dinner giveaway on the corner of South Schuyler Avenue and Station Street. The giveaway is designed to help the homeless and those in need.

The dinner will be courtesy of 5 Star Wings and will be spaghetti and chicken. Free samples of food will be provided by Mac’s BBQ.

The spring accessory kits include T-shirts, socks, underwear and more. Also provided will be hygiene kits, which include soap, deodorant, tissue, toothbrushes, masks and more.

The event is first come, first served and will be while supplies last. One meal will be provided per person, and the person must be present.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.