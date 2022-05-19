Pet therapy program to resume with UpliftedCare, teams sought

UpliftedCare (founded as Hospice of Kankakee Valley) is looking for dogs and owners/handlers to become pet therapy-certified for the Tails of Joy Pet Companion program. Tails of Joy dogs and volunteers visit patients in both home and facility settings.

UpliftedCare will host a new pet therapy certification class beginning June 23. Participants will attend seven weekly sessions, each held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Uplifted Care Community Grief Center, located at 3115 N. 1000 W. Road (102 and Career Center) in Bourbonnais.

Dogs trained through the program become nationally certified as therapy dogs through the Bright and Beautiful program.

To become a Tails of Joy pet companion:

• All volunteers for UpliftedCare must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

• Dog owners must be at least 18 years of age.

• Dog owners must become an UpliftedCare volunteer and will serve as the “handler” for their dog on visits. A separate training is required for the volunteer prior to beginning the dog’s training.

• Dogs must be at least two years of age, up to date on vaccines and registered with the county for rabies.

• Dogs must be fully housebroken.

In addition, all dogs must be current on all vaccines and licensure with the county. Dogs and their handler must attend and successfully complete all sessions.

Before beginning class, all volunteers will be required to make a deposit to cover training and the first year’s insurance costs. Pending successful completion of the training and one year of service with UpliftedCare, the deposit will be returned and UpliftedCare will pay the cost of training.

All handlers must pre-register for training and space is limited. Call 815-939-4141 by June 16 to register.