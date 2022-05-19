A civics lesson; Billboard celebrity; 'Ipcress' reboot

A “Schoolhouse Rocks” for a cynical age, “The G Word With Adam Conover” debuts on Netflix. The host of “Adam Ruins Everything” offers tongue-in-cheek descriptions of our government at work, highlighting the nuts-and-bolts activities of a trillion-dollar operation employing millions of Americans.

He begins with a visit to a meat processing plant in the Midwest, where government-employed meat inspectors work alongside company employees to see if tainted or diseased product is getting into the food supply. He then goes on to describe how some government programs, such as subsidies, have distorted the food supply and flooded the market with cheap and sugary “junk,” making healthy alternatives seem expensive and “elitist” by comparison.

During the course of the series, Conover will look at weather forecasting, disease control, the money supply and bank protections and government investments in technology that have borne fruit in the internet, GPS, robotics and other areas.

“G Word” features appearances by President Barack Obama, who invites Conover to dig into government activities to his heart’s content.

So, “G Word” is basically a civics lesson with a (former) presidential seal of approval. Some might recoil at Conover’s frequent use of profanity. You don’t have to be a prude to find this odd and off-putting in a series aimed at young people trying to learn about their government, how it works and sometimes doesn’t.

• Peacock streams the five-part miniseries “Angelyne,” produced by and starring Emmy Rossum. The series offers a fanciful meditation on the woman who, beginning in the 1980s, willed herself into a kind of celebrity by purchasing billboards and building murals featuring her curvaceous image.

Decades after Andy Warhol created pop “superstars” in his art factory and decades before the instant and ephemeral fame of social media, “Angelyne” strives to find meaning and depth in a subject that existed entirely in the eyes of its beholders.

• Midcentury style looms large in the new adaptation of “The Ipcress File” streaming on AMC+. Joe Cole plays the role of Harry Palmer from Len Deighton’s espionage thriller, the basis of the 1965 film that immortalized Michael Caine, with his glasses, Cockney accent and attitude.

The series makes the most of digital effects to seamlessly present the bomb-flattened neighborhoods of East and West Berlin and Britain in the early 1960s, the darkest days of the Cold War.

This era’s spy movies are so well-known, so imitated and beloved, it’s easy to mistake faithful adaptation for parody. Lucy Boynton stars as the beautiful, posh fashion-plate spy Jean Courtney. It’s hard to watch her and not think of the Lady Penelope puppet from “Thunderbirds Are Go.” Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) stars as well.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

• The awkward age on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• An off-duty officer’s death sparks mayhem on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Riley sets the record straight on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). CBS has not renewed this show for a third season.

• Andy needs a witness on “Station 19” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• A victim faces uncertain justice on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Archie’s heart attack leads to a big conflict on “How We Roll” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG). This show will not be returning for a second season.

• Jenny tries to save Travis from himself on “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Stabler learns the truth about his father on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• An egg up on “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• A memorable dinner party on “Grey’s Anatomy” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando star in John Huston’s murky 1967 adaptation of Carson McCullers’ novel of sexual repression, “Reflections in a Golden Eye” (3:15 p.m., TCM, TV-14).

SERIES NOTES

A day to forget on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Too many birthday candles on “Welcome to Flatch” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Bloodshed on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Preparing for the finals on “How We Roll” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Clearing the air on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Mike Myers and Minha Kim are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes JoJo Siwa and Rina Sawayama on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Milo Ventimiglia, Jessie Buckley and Franz Ferdinand appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Ricky Gervais, Emmy Rossum and Ashe visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Jean Smart, Joshua Jackson and DNCE appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).