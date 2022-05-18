Best Bets: Week of May 18-24

<strong>Rhubarb Festival</strong>

On Sunday, the 32nd annual Rhubarb Fest returns. Vendors will fill the Kankakee County Museum grounds as well as the Civic Auditorium with arts and crafts, food and more.

The museum is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

This year, there will be a dime toss, kids’ tent, classic and old car shows, pie-eating contest, live entertainment and tours of the Taylor One Room Schoolhouse and historic Dr. Small home.

The day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a performance by “Harmonica Jack” Kreslin outside of the Dr. Small home.

Inside the museum will be rhubarb and strawberry-rhubarb whole pies and slices available for purchase. Debuting at the festival will be a new exhibit following the story of the Small family as well as the annual Kankakee Art League Show. The league will have pieces available for sale.

“Come enjoy the beginning of spring and experience a taste of rhubarb at our beloved 32nd Annual Rhubarb Festival,” said Veronica Featherstone, museum executive director.

Those interested in participating in the pie-eating contest or car show can register online at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

<strong>I Got Your Six 5K</strong>

As the community continues to show its support for Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey, an upcoming event features another way to honor two of Bradley’s finest.

Set for 8 a.m. Sunday at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais, the “I Got Your Six” 5K — spearheaded by Chris James, of Bradley, and Bradley Officer Brandon Jensen — will raise funds to create law enforcement scholarships, specific to Kankakee Community College, in the names of Rittmanic and Bailey.

“It’s perfect having a scholarship in their names so they can set the foundation for the people that’ll come up behind them,” said Jensen, who spoke to his co-workers’ work ethic.

"I Got Your Six" is a phrase used by law enforcement meaning, "I've got your back."

In addition to the race, Misti Kohl will perform the national anthem, Bradley's color guard will be in attendance, as will special guest Zechariah Cartledge, of Running 4 Heroes.

Packet pick-up begins at 7 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 8 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., the race begins. In addition to the morning of, pre-race packet pick-up will be held the day before. The race is at max capacity, so no day-of registration will be available.

For updates and more information, find "I Got Your Six 5K" on Facebook, go to <a href="https://www.igotyoursix5k.com/" target="_blank">igotyoursix5k.com</a>.

<strong>Build-A-Band</strong>

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, King Music, in conjunction with local musicians, will be hosting a Build-A-Band concert performance.

Build-A-Band offers students of all ages the opportunity to join and build a rock band, not only to rehearse but also perform as a band.

It will be a night of live music, instructed by Todd Hazelrigg and various King Music Academy students.

This group of kids will have the chance to play on a big stage in the backroom of Brookmont Bowling Center with professional sound and lighting provided by 5KS Productions.

These local up-and-coming performers will be celebrated by topping off the end of a night with a special performance from a to-be-announced seasoned local band. For more information, call 815-935-1115.

<strong>Break the Stigma</strong>

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Area YMCA — 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee — there will be stories of mental health and healing the community. Guest speakers include Kent Wade; Penny Greenlee; Todd, Dawn and Trey Schwarzkopf; Alex Quezada; and Leslie Quezada.

For more information, call 844-442-2551.

<strong>RVAR Spring Vendor Fair</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 710 S. West St., Peotone, River Valley Animal Rescue's Spring Vendor Fair will feature 40 vendors of all varieties, a raffle and lunch available for purchase. All proceeds directly benefit the animals of RVAR.

For more information, email <a href="mailto:vendorfairrvar@gmail.com" target="_blank">vendorfairrvar@gmail.com</a>.