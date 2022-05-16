RANDALL: A place for everything...including user manuals

Last week, when I arrived home from work, the house did not feel like the air conditioner was running. I knew my husband had turned it on before bed the night before, but still it was not as cool as it should be.

The thermostat read 82 degrees and the air had been ‘running’ all day long. Did I mention we just had a brand-new air and furnace installed last August?

I immediately asked my husband where the user manual was for the thermostat so I could try to troubleshoot what was wrong. And then the search began.

Now, you all know I am a professional organizer and are probably wondering why I could not locate the user manual for the thermostat in 30 seconds or less. I am not going to mention any names but someone that I live with put it somewhere safe and not where it belonged.

There are very few locations that user manuals should live in your household. We have a file folder in a filing cabinet that is labeled “user manuals.” Yes, it’s true we really do and that is where the majority of the user manuals are kept. But not the one for the thermostat, apparently.

In the user manual file folder are all the user manuals for items we own. I found the one for the washing machine, dryer, dishwasher, etc. I must admit I also found a couple for items we no longer had, such as the old thermostat that was replaced last August.

The process for filing user manuals goes like this: when we acquire a new item, we file the user manual into the file folder and remove the old one if it was replaced with the new. So, when I found the old thermostat user manual, I could have bet that I would not find the new one and unfortunately, I did not.

When I said there are a few locations for user manuals, I meant we do keep certain user manuals near where the item is used. I have a folder in my kitchen that contains the user manuals for all my small kitchen appliances.

The reason for this is sometimes I cannot always remember that I need to keep my griddle at 350 degrees for pancakes or that fish in the air fryer needs to be set to 390 degrees. It makes sense to have these small appliance user manuals in the kitchen. Plus, lots of them contain recipes that I like to use.

Another category of user manuals might be outside or garage user manuals. These are all the manuals for items that you use outside or keep in the garage.

The lawn mower, weed whacker and snow blower all have user manuals that should be kept together in one location and easily accessible.

Over the years I have helped many clients organize their paperwork which inevitably included user manuals. One recommendation I gave was to have an accordion file folder with the alphabet pockets in it. We would file the user manuals by alphabetical order.

For example, the Honeywell thermostat user manual would have been filed under ‘H’ for Honeywell.

The Sony stereo user manual would go in the ‘S’ pocket. And so forth. This works out very well for most households.

As for me and my household, we are currently reading the manual for the thermostat online to see if we can figure out how to get the air conditioning to work.