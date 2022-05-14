Summer car shows planned in downtown Kankakee

Several car shows are planned for summer 2022. The following events will take place at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market lot on the corner of Merchant Street and Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee.

<strong>Cars & Coffee</strong>

Car shows will take place from 8 a.m. to noon June 25, Aug. 20 and Oct. 15. These events will happen during the Kankakee Farmers’ Market. There will be free coffee and doughnuts for the first 50 cars, courtesy of Taylor Chrysler Dodge in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Saturday Night Cruis’n the Square</strong>

Events are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. May 14, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1. These evening events often feature live music.