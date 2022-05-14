Pinnacle Dermatology offers new skin cancer treatment

BOURBONNAIS — With May being Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Pinnacle Dermatology announced a new treatment that went live April 6. The new IG-SRT machine specializes in Image Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy.

This machine enables technicians to deliver a safe dose of radiation that only treats skin-deep.

“Normally, one of the only treatment options offered for skin cancer is surgery. With IG-SRT there is no pain, scarring, cutting or downtime with treatment,” said Pinnacle Dermatology.

“There is a 99 percent cure rate and 99.9 percent satisfaction rate recorded from patients that have been treated with this new technology.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.pinnacleskin.com" target="_blank">pinnacleskin.com</a>.