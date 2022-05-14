Local libraries participate in 'An Evening With Michelle Zauner'

Daily Journal staff report

Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno libraries will be participating in Illinois Libraries Present: An Evening With Michelle Zauner. The Zoom event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Musician and author Michelle Zauner discusses her music career and her beloved bestseller “Crying in H Mart.” Her memoir about growing up Korean American, losing her mother, and forging her own identity was a New York Times notable book of the year.

Best known as a singer and guitarist who creates indie pop under the name Japanese Breakfast, Grammy Award-nominated Zauner has won acclaim from major music outlets around the world.

In conversation with Jessica Hopper, Chicago-based music critic, producer and author.

To register, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/May18_MichelleZauner" target="_blank">bit.ly/May18_MichelleZauner</a>.

