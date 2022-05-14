Library Life: Week of May 15

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Tie-Dye Goodbye: At 3 p.m. Thursday, junior high students are invited for a tie-dye craft, soda-pop tasting and scavenger hunt.

• Preschool Prom: At 10:30 a.m. May 21, preschoolers and their families are invited to dress up and enjoy music, refreshments and photo ops.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Local Author: At 7 p.m. Monday, poet Michelle Kropp, of Manteno, will discuss her book “Playing with Words.”

• Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join the library for a screening of “The Public.”

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

<em>•</em> Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host trivia.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Joy of Reading: At 5 p.m. Wednesday, share reading experiences with other book lovers. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

• Familias Unidas de Kankakee: At 9 a.m. May 21, the workshop is part of a community force striving to empower Hispanic families.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Pallet Painting Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Friends of the Library are hosting a craft night for adults. The cost is $30 and registration is required.

• Take & Make: Every Saturday, grades first through fifth are invited to pick up materials for a take-and-make craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for Bingo.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New releases at the library include: “Shelter in the Storm,” “Marrying Matthew,” and “A Season of Change.”

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Story Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers are invited for story time in the garden.

• Family Fun Day: At 9:30 a.m., families are invited for Puppet Play.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544