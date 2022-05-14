Caleb's Prayer Foundation hosting 12th annual car show benefit

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation is preparing for its 12th Annual Benefit Car Show on May 22 at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, located at 1400 Locke Drive, Bourbonnais. The foundation has worked to receive monetary donations as well as raffle and door prizes.

In 2021, business sponsors donated more than $9,500 to the foundation, along with many donated items for door prizes, raffles and more.

Last year, the event was held on a beautiful day with 196 vehicles at the event and hundreds of spectators admiring them.

“We’re hoping for a repeat this year or better,” said Carol Baron, of Caleb’s Prayer Foundation.

Registration for the show is $20 and will begin at 9 a.m., followed by judging at 11 a.m., with trophies being awarded at 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to the top three vehicles in each of 20 classes, as well as Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best of Show and Caleb’s Memorial award.

The first 100 car owners to register will receive a goodie bag. There also will be door prizes, split-the-pot, raffles and lunch available for purchase during the day. This event is free to spectators. In the event of rain, the show will be held June 5.

All proceeds from the show will go to families in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties who are affected by cancer. Since its formation in 2014, Caleb’s Prayer Foundation has donated $66,795 to families. Of that, $58,672 has been raised through the annual car show.

These donations have helped families buy groceries and gas and pay for utilities, rent and mortgages. The donations also have helped families move, as well as pay for funeral expenses. By helping these families, they can better help their loved ones (often children) during their illness.

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation was formed in memory of 15-year-old Caleb Hoggins, of Chebanse. He survived a very rare form of leukemia in 2001 but was diagnosed again with cancer 11 years later. He passed away on May 12, 2014.

As a freshman at Central High School in Clifton, he dreamed of becoming a chef. Caleb was known for his infectious laughter and his loving and caring personality. He loved building with Legos, listening to ’80s music and spending time with his family and friends.

“He was an inspiration to many,” Baron said.

For more information about the car show, visit:

• <a href="https://www.facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow" target="_blank">facebook.com/annualbenefitcarshow</a>

• <a href="https://www.facebook.com/calebsprayerfoundation" target="_blank">facebook.com/calebsprayerfoundation</a>

Or contact Jim Baron at <a href="mailto:jmb1257@sbcglbal.net" target="_blank">jmb1257@sbcglbal.net</a> or 815-937-4831.

For more information about Caleb’s Prayer Foundation, contact Annette Hoggins at 815-697-3001.