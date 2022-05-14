A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next?

My absolute favorite thing about my job is you never know exactly what is going to happen. While that sometimes can cause for some head-spinning, it undoubtedly keeps things interesting.

Such was the case this week when I saw a message in our newsroom group chat that President Joe Biden was coming to Kankakee. Regardless of any political ideologies and preferences, it’s incredibly exciting — especially from a journalistic perspective — to have a sitting president visit your area.

Throughout the week in the newsroom, we were going down history lane of the times former presidents and presidential candidates made visits to the area. Being that Biden visited a farm, I was reminded of the episode of “The West Wing” where Martin Sheen’s Jed Bartlet spoke at an Indiana farm while running for re-election.

Our newsroom conversation turned to chatting about how special a show that was, and I mentioned the repeated line of “What’s next?” It’s used when a character, usually Bartlet, accomplishes a big task and seamlessly moves to the next thing with a “What’s next?”

And that kind of encapsulates my job.

I don’t deal with anything close to the level of a presidential administration, but it applies in the sense that I never quite know what is going to pop up.

Did I start the week thinking I would get to see Marine One land? Absolutely not. Was it something I’ll never forget? Absolutely.

And, that’s just a prime example of how one should expect the unexpected with this job. Some days, I’m coordinating photoshoots for the Lifestyles magazine; others, I’m waiting in the parking lot of a hardware store after hours while wildlife experts attempt to rescue a trapped hawk.

Sure, some assignments are more exciting than others — but each have their own story to tell. And, it’s truly an honor to get to be someone who tells just a percentage of the stories from around here.

If you read last week’s column — or any of my columns, for that matter — you know I’m something of a sentimental dork. That’s true even with my job, as I have an ongoing Daily Journal scrapbook where I keep articles that hold a special place in my heart.

After being here for a year-and-a-half, it’s easy for facts and stories to begin to blur together in my memory, so I wanted to have something that would be sort of a highlight reel.

Every time I finish an article, I think, “What’s next?” What person do I get to meet next? What story do I get to tell?

To those who have let me go behind the curtain of your story, thank you.