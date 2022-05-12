Leaving Las Vegas on 'Hacks'

“Hacks” returns for a second season, streaming on HBO Max. Jean Smart, who has been great in so many roles, from “Designing Women” and “Frasier” to “24,” “Fargo” and “Mare of Easttown,” plays Deborah Vance, a Las Vegas-based comedienne of a certain age whose “legendary” act has grown stale.

When Marty (Christopher McDonald), the CEO of the casino where she performs, suggests she downsize her venue, Deborah makes some changes, including hiring Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a young self-involved comedy writer recently exiled from Los Angeles for an insensitive tweet.

“Hacks” contrasts Deborah’s mansion lifestyle with Ava’s millennial striving as well as making the most of generational takes on “funny.” In many ways, “Hacks” offers a peculiar bookend to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” examining the career decline of a brash, outspoken comedy pioneer. Both shows seem loosely based on the career trajectory of Joan Rivers.

If TV series must pass audiences’ “why should I care” test, “Hacks” offers an exhaustive compendium of the uninteresting. Writers discussing the “craft” of comedy and breaking down jokes has all the charm of an autopsy table. Ava’s narcissism doesn’t just grate on Deborah. And if there’s anything more cliche than a Vegas mansion, it’s a parody of one.

At the same time, “Hacks” seems to embrace the ephemeral tawdriness of its Las Vegas setting. As the second season begins, Deborah and Ava prepare to leave the casino and take the act on the road. And this departure makes Deborah realize as dreadful and third-rate as Vegas can seem, it was the only city that loved her back. She comes to that conclusion only after a chat with a real — but seemingly animatronic — Wayne Newton at an ultimate fighting event.

In a clever twist, Deborah’s malaise is deepened when she discovers Marty’s new girlfriend isn’t some young thing, but a woman of his own age. Nothing makes her feel older than the fact she can’t compete on that level.

Season two will introduce the audaciously low-key performer Martha Kelly (“Baskets”) as a human resources manager refereeing the pettiest squabbles imaginable. A role she was born to play.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

