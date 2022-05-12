Ladies of Pembroke hosting 'Our Men Do Matter'

The Ladies of Pembroke Book Club are hard at work planning a summer event.

At 6 p.m. June 25 at the NABVETS Building, 13161 E. Central Ave., Pembroke, the Ladies will be hosting a formal banquet event titled “Mission Possible: Our Men Do Matter!”

There will be a social hour and dinner, and during the evening, the organization will present several awards.

The night’s guest speaker is Toni Gallatin, originally from Pembroke and a graduate of Lorenzo Smith School and St. Anne High School.

Tickets cost $25 each and can be purchased through Terry at 815-263-8092 or Tonia at 815-549-6478.

Last year, the Ladies of Pembroke hosted “Women Empowering Women.”

Event chair Tonia Jones Lafi shared the event was inspired by meetings from the book club she started seven years ago. In addition to discussing books over a glass of wine, Jones Lafi found it inspired much more.

“We realized in our group that part of our meeting was uplifting one another,” she said. “As women, as mothers, as wives, and being Black women, you really can’t go out and talk about your day-to-day anxieties and we realized in our group that we can talk about them and we can share and lift one another.”

This inspired the creation of Ladies of Pembroke, which is nearly 10 members strong, and each member serves an equal purpose. In 2019, they hosted an event called “Men Matter” where they honored a man from the Pembroke community.

“Women Empowering Women” doubled as a Mother’s Day luncheon and featured guest speaker Jahana Holloway and a fashion show with Kankakee designer Andrae Terrell.

Jones Lafi said the day was about “women getting together and uplifting one another.”

Ladies of Pembroke went from a book club to a non-for-profit with the goal of raising money for transitional housing in the community. The group works to help families who have either lost their homes find a new residence or to help others stay on track.

“We want to take a family that’s struggling, work with your income, your finances and get you on the right track to move forward,” Jones Lafi said.

