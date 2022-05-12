Ask the Doctor: Knowing when to screen for skin cancer

<em>Editor’s note: This new weekly feature called “Ask the Doctor” answers readers' questions regarding COVID-19</em>, as well as general medical questions.

Today’s questions are being answered by Katie Van HoveIn, NP-C, a family medicine provider at Riverside’s Watseka Campus. Katie is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

<strong>Q: I am 45 years old and have a family history of skin cancer. How often should I get my skin checked, and what can I do to reduce my risk?</strong>

Some risk factors are out of your control when it comes to skin cancer, such as family history, skin color, eye color and hair color. If you’ve had five or more sunburns, your risk of developing melanoma doubles. Age is another risk factor as, naturally, the older we get, the longer our skin is exposed to UV rays from the sun.

However, even if you have additional risk factors, you can take steps to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer. First and foremost, avoid tanning beds altogether. Tanning beds expose your skin to harmful UV rays and even cause your skin to age more quickly.

Another step you can take is to wear protective clothing when out in the sun, such as a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, long sleeve shirts and pants. The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so seek shade during that timeframe if at all possible.

Go for a waterproof sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours or after swimming. Most people don’t realize how much sunscreen we need to cover our entire bodies. It’s about an ounce or a shot glass full of sunscreen.

Regular screening for skin cancer is also essential in catching any changes in your skin or concerning moles. It is strongly suggested to see a dermatologist once per year -- or more if you have additional risk factors -- for a skin check, but you also can check your skin at home.

Once per month, you should examine your skin from head to toe, looking for changes or anything unusual. An easy way to remember what to look for is the “ABCs” of moles:

• A: asymmetry, meaning one side of the mole doesn’t look like the other

• B: border, including irregular scallops or poorly defined borders

• C: color, looking for varying colors in the mole (tan, brown, reddish)

• D: diameter, any more than six millimeters (the size of a pencil eraser)

If you find any of the “ABCs,” make an appointment with your primary care provider, and from there, it can be determined if a biopsy or next steps are needed.

While it’s impossible to avoid the sun altogether -- and you shouldn’t have to -- you can make a significant difference in skin cancer risk by practicing preventative measures and focusing on self-checks.

Go out, enjoy the sun, enjoy being outside, but just protect yourself.

<em>(The information provided in this column is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always talk with your doctor regarding a medical condition or treatment.)</em>

<em>“Ask The Doctor” is a column provided by Riverside Healthcare. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org or <a href="http://riversidehealth.net/covid" target="_blank">riversidehealth.net/covid</a>. Do you have a COVID-related question for a doctor? Email it to <a href="mailto:askthedoctor@RHC.net" target="_blank">askthedoctor@RHC.net</a>.</em>