Blood and casseroles: 'Candy' on Hulu

Hulu goes old-school in more ways than one. Not only does “Candy” take place in the 1980s, it will unfold like a traditional “event” miniseries, streaming a new episode every night this week before its Friday conclusion.

Produced by and starring Jessica Biel, “Candy” recalls the real-life story of Candy Montgomery (Biel), a seemingly prim, responsible and devout Texas housewife accused of the brutal ax-murder of her best friend, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), after embarking on an affair with Betty’s husband (Pablo Schreiber).

Not unlike “The Americans,” “Stranger Things” and “Halt and Catch Fire,” this miniseries makes the most of the curly perms, particular fashions, decor and monochromatic beige and browns of Reagan-era decor. It’s a little hard not to go over the top when dealing with Texas ax-murdering church ladies.

Biel is no stranger to the role of a pleasant wife who suddenly snaps, having played one in the first season of “The Sinner,” which she also produced.

Lynskey was most recently seen in Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and might be best known for playing Rose on “Two and a Half Men.”

She is rather unique in having made a remarkable movie that was pretty much overshadowed by another actor’s debut. She co-starred in the 1994 thriller “Heavenly Creatures,” based on a murder that shocked New Zealand in the 1950s. It was Lynskey’s luck her co-star was a young Kate Winslet in a role that would launch her career. The film also marked the mainstream breakthrough for a New Zealand director named Peter Jackson, who would go on to helm the “Lord of the Rings,” trilogy among other efforts.

• Produced by Snoop Dogg, the 2021 documentary “When Claude Got Shot” is broadcast on “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

Five years in the making, the film follows a story of gun violence from the perspective of the shooter and his victim. In this case, would-be lawyer Claude Motley returned to his home city of Milwaukee for a school reunion, only to be shot in the face by 15-year-old Nathan King during an attempted carjacking. Days later, King was shot in self-defense by the woman he was attempting to rob. Her bullet left him paralyzed from the waist down.

While a glib report might consider this a matter of just deserts, this film follows the three people whose lives were derailed by gunfire and Claude’s long path to forgiving his young attacker.

— TCM spends 24 hours with the films of Busby Berkeley, starting with the 1936 musical short “Stage Struck” (5 a.m., TV-G), featuring Dick Powell and Joan Blondell, who appeared in many of Berkeley’s films set on or around the Broadway stage.

Just as sound was being introduced to movies, Berkeley would electrify the screen musical with kaleidoscopic choreography and dizzying camera movement. Even his movie titles, such as “Fast and Furious” (1:30 p.m., TV-G), would be recycled in later decades and different genres.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Faced with tragedy, a long-reigning monarch (Helen Mirren) learns her characteristic stoicism is interpreted as indifference in the 2006 true-life drama “The Queen” (6:15 HBO Signature). Written by Peter Morgan (“The Crown”).

— A winner emerges on “American Song Contest” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— The voice of Dwayne Johnson animates the 2016 musical “Moana” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Drone software lands in the wrong hands on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Jimmy’s business flourishes on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

— A ride-along on “We Own This City” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— The truth emerges about Maggie on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Teens face peril on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Tripe galore on “Gentleman Jack” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A suburban housewife (Rosanna Arquette) is mistaken for a wild downtown scenester (Madonna) in the 1985 comedy “Desperately Seeking Susan” (7 p.m., TMC).

SERIES NOTES

Calvin is recognized on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Suspicion falls on a “hero” who might be contriving dangerous situations on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Spencer’s rocky road on “All American” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Dele’s dream deferred on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A man must be saved from a trash compactor on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Simone seeks out distractions on “All American: Homecoming” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... An unorthodox surgeon on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Rachel Brosnahan and Jack Harlow on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Bob Odenkirk, Bobby Moynihan and Derrick Wright visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).