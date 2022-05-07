Project SUN to host caregiver event May 23

Daily Journal staff report

Parents, grandparents and other caregivers with children receiving mental, emotional and behavioral health services in Kankakee County are invited to Cyndi’s Caregiver Craft Class hosted by Project SUN.

This class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 23 at B. Harley Bradley House located at 101 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. This event is intended to provide a fun outlet for stress reduction.

Participants will be making “milk jug” votives. It takes a couple of hours, one milk jug, scissors, adhesive, a candle and your fingers. No previous experience is needed. Materials will be provided.

This is an opportunity to connect with other caregivers and learn more about resources in the area.

Registration is required by noon May 22. Register at <a href="https://bit.ly/3LLX9Xb" target="_blank">bit.ly/3LLX9Xb</a> or on Project SUN’s Facebook page, Project SUN Kankakee.

Project SUN Caregiver Classes are open to parents and caregivers with children in Kankakee County younger than 21 who experience mental, emotional and behavioral health concerns.