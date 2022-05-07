Local events honor Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and local events will take place during the month touching on the different facets of mental health. The following events are open to the public and begin to kick off next week.

<strong>Presentation by Jamie Tworkowski</strong>

Jamie Tworkowski, renowned public speaker on mental health and founder of the nonprofit To Write Love On Her Arms, is coming to speak at a Kankakee County school for the second time this year.

Tworkowski, who founded TWLOHA in 2006 and is now a New York Times bestselling author, will give a presentation on mental health awareness at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of Momence Community High School, 101 N. Franklin St., Momence.

The event is free and open to the public.

Doors will open for the event at 5:15 p.m. Local resource providers will be on hand for families and individuals to learn about a variety of nonprofit and private practice mental health and wellness organizations.

Harbor House, the Samuel R. Myers Foundation, Riverside Behavioral Health and more will be present for the open house.

Tworkowski will speak to sixth- through eighth-grade students at Momence Junior High and to students at the high school earlier in the day Tuesday.

Tworkowski also gave a community presentation in February at Bradley West Elementary School.

His visit to Momence is being funded through a Community Partnership Grant provided by the Illinois State Board of Education.

For more information, call 815-472-6477.

<strong>Mental Health Awareness Discussion</strong>

From 7:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club, in cooperation with Kankakee Community College and with assistance from Riverside Healthcare, will host a discussion on Mental Health Awareness.

A major challenge facing communities is mental health, particularly that of adolescents and youth affected by the recent pandemic. Offered in a lecture format, with time allotted for Q & A, Angie Stebbins, Director of Behavioral Medicine, and Toni Sutton, Manager of Intake and Clinical Services at Riverside Behavioral Medicine, will talk about being sedentary and having too much on our minds because of COVID.

The objective of this program is to educate healthcare professionals on how COVID has affected youth and coping mechanisms moving forward. Two CEUs will be available through Kankakee Community College.

This event is being held at Quality Inn and Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

At 7:30 a.m., there will be registration and breakfast, followed by the program beginning at 8 a.m. with the first speaker.

The fee is $10 (includes breakfast buffet) payable at the door. Checks can be made payable to Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Foundation.

For pre-registration and more information, call Peggy Sue Munday, Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary, 815-922-2079.

<strong>Mental Health Network Roundtable</strong>

From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at Riverside Medical Center’s dining room, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee, Andy Wade, executive director of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Illinois will present on the power of peer support.

For more information, email Rhonda Showers at <a href="mailto:rhonda.showers@gmail.com" target="_blank">rhonda.showers@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Mental Health Awareness Fair & Ice Cream Social</strong>

Riverside Behavioral Medicine will be hosting a fair and ice cream social where attendees can learn more about the services Riverside provides. Attendees also can receive a mental health check-in, learn more about community partner organizations and enjoy a popsicle from LaDelicia. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the Riverside Healthcare Pavilion Lobby.

For more information, call 844-442-2551.

<strong>Annual Youth Mental Health and Wellness Fest</strong>

All youth and mental health-related organizations are invited to participate in the Annual Youth Mental Health and Wellness Fest. The annual fest will take place from 8 a.m. to noon May 14 at the Farmers’ Market in downtown Kankakee.

This event is hosted by the Pledge for Life Partnership, Project SUN and the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center.

The event will be centered around decreasing the stigma associated with mental health and promoting youth mental wellness and healthy coping mechanisms.

There also will be informative and fun activities for the community and families in the gazebo at the Market organized by the Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council.

<strong>Break the Stigma</strong>

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 19 at the Kankakee Area YMCA — 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee — there will be stories of mental health and healing the community. Guest speakers include Kent Wade, Penny Greenlee, Todd, Dawn and Trey Schwarzkopf, Alex Quezada and Leslie Quezada.

For more information, call 844-442-2551.