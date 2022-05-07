Library Life: Week of May 8

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytimes: At 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, families are invited to the library for storytime.

• Books with Baby: At 10 a.m. Friday, enjoy developmentally appropriate songs, rhymes, stories and more.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Diverse Authors Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, join Miss Dorothy for diverse books and engaging conversation. Open to adults.

• Beginner Sign Language: At 6 p.m. every Tuesday through May 24, join the library to learn basic American Sign Language.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library to discuss “Autobiography of a Face” by Lucy Grealy.

• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for games and prizes.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• DIY Open Air Terrarium: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, find all of the supplies needed for this free project.

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss the book “Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

• Storm Preparedness: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join Nick Bartholomew for Illinois Storm Chasers: Storm 101 & Preparedness. Call the library to register.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Utility Bill Speaker: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, a speaker will be at the library to discuss Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). These programs assist with utility bill payments.

• Garden Group: The group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Kid’s Craft: Throughout the week, kids are welcome to pick up materials for a rainbow craft.

• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, adults are invited to create a patriotic table decoration.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544