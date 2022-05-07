Kultivators plan Thursday meeting, June Garden Walk and Faire

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators will be spotlighting well-known plant and garden expert Marci Stewart-Pyziak in the Kankakee Public Library’s 4th Floor Auditorium. Kultivator meetings and presentations are open to new members.

Stewart-Pyziak will be presenting “Perennials and Annuals: New Varieties and Old Favorites.” She will have slides and plants for her audience to hear about and scrutinize first-hand.

Stewart-Pyziak has been a teacher at Chicago Botanic Gardens, Morton Arboretum, DuPage Junior College and various other places. A few years back she taught frequently for Kankakee’s own UIUC Extension, and she has been area advisor for UIUC’s Will County Extension.

She has her own business as “The Gardener’s Tutor,” offering a wide variety of services to her clients: garden designing, maintaining, problem-solving and installing. She is also in the ever-evolving process of creating and nurturing her own 10-acre garden.

Before Stewart-Pyziak’s program, the Kultivators will begin at noon with plant talk and then will hold the monthly business meeting. A topic of the meeting is the 2022 Garden Tour and Faire, scheduled for June 23.

The theme is “Gardens! All Shapes, All Sizes, All Colors,” and the day will feature eight gardens, open to ticket holders from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Garden Walk’s Faire will be open to everyone, with or without ticket, on the grounds of the Kankakee Civic Center and the Kankakee County Museum.

This year’s event will offer some new features. There will be a variety of vendors, and the museum will provide “old-timey characters out of the past,” who will be glad to chat and immerse observers in Kankakee history.

Docents from the Kankakee Kultivators will conduct guided tours of the Column Garden, sharing its history. In addition, these docents will familiarize listeners with the Column Garden’s plants and teach “How To Create a Garden in the Shade.”