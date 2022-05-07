HOSEK: A weekend discovery of New Glarus

Mother Nature’s delayed April Fool’s joke was to cover southern Wisconsin with an inch-and-a-half of snow. As I sat in our warm car upon its heated seats, Kathy was braving the snow-showers to take a picture of a cow standing atop a two-story brick building.

Not quite like jumping over the moon, but distinctive and a bit unusual. It was just one of 14 “Cows on Parade.” OK, it was a fiber glass cow, but it certainly added to the local flavor.

Colorful sign boards with old-world names hang from chalet-styled buildings and businesses with sloping roofs and balconies. A blanket of new-fallen snow and the occasional cow, albeit man-made, all add up to a small visage of Switzerland.

It is appropriate as New Glarus, Wisc., has earned a reputation for being the “Little Switzerland” of America, and the affectionate nickname has its roots and origins in Switzerland. Originally settled in 1845 by 108 Swiss pioneers who fled the Canton of Glarus in Switzerland during an economic crisis, today the town of 2,000 continues to embrace its Swiss heritage.

Our arrival on April 1 was no joke as the sun brightly shone on a cloudless day, warming the countryside. After checking into the Chalet Landhaus Inn, a Swiss-themed hotel decorated with rich scroll-work, painted balconies and cuckoo clocks, our first stop was New Glarus Brewery, home to another bovine: Spotted Cow beer.

Located at the top of a hill overlooking the edge of town, the brewery was founded by Deb & Dan Carey in 1993. Today, New Glarus has grown into the country’s 12th-largest craft brewery in the U.S., and it’s only available in Wisconsin.

The brewery currently offers free self-guided tours on weekdays where you can learn their incredible story and the leap-of-faith that was their beginnings. We moved past vast, gleaming copper vats with wort, through mazes of stainless steel piping filled with bubbly brew into the packaging area where endless bottles on conveyors were filled and made ready for shipping.

At the end of the tour, we browsed through their gift shop and retired to the tasting room, where we indulged in a few of their current brews such as Moon Man, Two Women and Wisconsin Belgian Red.

Seeking some nourishment, we headed downtown and stepped into Puempel’s Olde Tavern and into a different time. The rustic historic confines have been beckoning visitors since 1893 when Joseph Puempel founded it as a boarding house and tavern. Their son, Otto, continued the tradition until he retired in 1992.

As we admired the ancient murals on the walls — painted in 1913 by a traveling painter (an itinerant Swiss man who traded his art for room and board) — Chuck Bigler, Puempels’s third owner, discussed the origins and subtleties of the array of delicious cheeses on our artisan cheese plate, which included almonds, pecans and dried cranberries. The genial atmosphere was a throwback to a simpler time.

Afterward, we strolled past the Gothic-style, 122-year-old Swiss United Church of Christ which looms over the downtown area. The compact downtown district comprises a small group of Swiss restaurants, food and coffee shops and European-styled gift stores.

Such as The Bramble Patch, home of a huge, colorful collection of Polish pottery and the various flavors of the family’s homemade honey and maple syrup. Hutch and Hide has its eclectic array of home goods, baby clothes and cowhide rugs.

Then there’s Brenda’s Blumenladen, a magical garden center that covers an entire city block. It is so much more than a garden center with its selection of clothing, candles and holiday arrangements.

Next I received an education on the surrounding area during a chance encounter while in search of some landjaeger (a Bavarian-style jerky). We met Lillian Hoesly, who, along with her husband, Dennis, established Hoesly Meats some 40 years ago.

Located just off State Highway 69, which cuts through town, they specialize in custom processing of meats. Its compact retail showroom offers an eye-popping selection, including old-fashioned wieners, a large selection of Swiss-style sausage and brats, along with two kinds of bologna, landjaeger, summer sausage and an unimaginable array of fresh meats.

However, the great find was Lillian herself. She did not hesitate to share her love of the area. Discussing the impact of COVID, she pointed out some of the beloved businesses that had not survived the downturn, but also pointed to the attractions and local businesses we needed to visit.

When we inquired of dinner suggestions, she made a few recommendations pointing out the specialties of each one.

Before leaving, she suggested a pre-dinner stop at Bailey’s Run Vineyard just a few minutes west of town. We promised to stop back before leaving town.

With a 132-foot porch, Bailey’s Run Vineyard overlooks the dormant vineyards. It was easy to imagine the beauty of spring in the rolling hills of southwest Wisconsin. Established on 12 acres of land, they serve over two dozen different wines in an upscale “barn.” Kathy joined in on a tasting of a half-dozen selections. The aptly named “Loopy” seemed to please her palette.

If someone in your party isn’t a wine drinker (like me), they offer a selection of soft-drinks and beers, including, of course, a few from New Glarus Brewing Co.

The winery is open year-round and hosts live music on the weekends. As we were leaving for dinner, an acoustic duo were setting up in the corner. If you wish to stay on through the evening, there is a wood-fired pizza oven on the premises and the pies coming out of the kitchen looked wonderful.

I’m told Glarner Stube is Swiss for “The Living Room of New Glarus.” If that’s true, the quaint dining room of the Glarner Stube restaurant fits the bill. The warm-paneled interior, rows of beer steins, aged-copper fondue sets and various accents provide a homey Swiss feel.

We entered the century-old brick building seeking their Friday night fish fry. Based on the surrounding conversations, it was obvious that this was a local’s hangout which bode well.

We settled on cod with roesti potatoes, a classic Swiss dish of shredded potatoes and Swiss cheese that resembles a giant hash brown. Delicious.

The following morning, waking to nature’s little joke, we braved the wet flurries to visit the New Glarus Bakery for some little tidbit to share with our morning coffee.

The New Glarus Bakery was established in 1910 by Albert Wolfe. Today, this little bakery continues creating flavorful homemade breads, cookies and pastries just as it did in 1912. Walking in from the raw cold, snowy morning, the warmth and yeasty smells embraced us.

While Kathy discussed the nuances of Swiss baking with the young lady behind the counter, I stuck my face against the glass cases of confectionery delights that beckoned us. We were soon heading back out into the elements with an arm full of breads, cookies and fry-cakes, a Swiss donut that proved a perfect companion to my coffee.

On the way out of town, we made a last stop at Hoesly Meats. While her son and granddaughter catered to the busy weekend morning crowd, Lillian boxed our selection of sausages and meats. We bid her thank you and exchanged warm goodbyes before heading down the road.

The rolling hills of south central Wisconsin may not be the Alps, but we discovered a town of warm, friendly faces and a little slice of Switzerland in New Glarus.

New Glarus, Wisc., is approximately a 30-minute drive south of Madison. It’s roughly a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Kankakee County without the snow.

<strong>Chamber of Commerce:</strong> <a href="https://www.swisstown.com" target="_blank">swisstown.com</a>

<strong>Chalet Landhaus Inn:</strong> <a href="https://www.chaletlandhaus.com" target="_blank">chaletlandhaus.com</a>

<strong>New Glarus Brewery:</strong> <a href="https://www.newglarusbrewing.com" target="_blank">newglarusbrewing.com</a>

<strong>Hoesly Meats:</strong> <a href="https://www.hoeslysmeats.com" target="_blank">hoeslysmeats.com</a>

<strong>Glarner Stube:</strong> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/glarnerstube" target="_blank">facebook.com/glarnerstube</a>

<strong>Puemple’s Olde Tavern:</strong> <a href="https://www.puempels.com" target="_blank">puempels.com</a>

<strong>New Glarus Bakery:</strong> <a href="https://www.newglarusbakery.com" target="_blank">newglarusbakery.com</a>