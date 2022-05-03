ABC's 'Believe' offers voyeuristic buffet

Who Do You Believe? (Photo courtesy of ABC)

Most people I know try to avoid gossip and getting caught up in other people’s drama. But where’s the fun in that?

“Who Do You Believe?” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) asks viewers to wallow in both sides of an ugly situation, complete with interviews from opposing parties, clips and snapshots from a couple’s (happier) past and reenactments of the dark scenes that got them on “Who Do You Believe?” in the first place.

In the initial episode, we hear from Mark and Charity, whose hastily agreed-upon union unravels soon after they were married by the mayor of Sturgis, S.D., during the town’s massive annual motorcycle rally.

At first, their overlapping stories seem to mesh. Both have other marriages under their belts, but Mark is considerably older. A surgical nurse of long standing, he was at first delighted to see Charity worked with the elderly and terminally ill.

“It takes a special person to do that” he observes after describing their first meeting, the result of a dating app.

Charity quickly chafes at his rush to the altar and suspects he really wants a caretaker for his disabled adult son. She also recoils when he asked her to put a wad of bills, some $10,000, in her purse during a trip to an antique market, something Mark flatly denies.

After this, their stories diverge, allowing viewers to fill in the blanks with their own prejudices and dispositions. Not to give too much away here, but “Who” isn’t exactly asking us to be a jury. The legal aspects of their disputes are pretty well established and documented. Our “job,” if we choose to accept it, is to determine who is the bigger fool or the more threatening party and the biggest jerk.

Some viewers might find Mark’s need to marry a woman young enough to be his daughter slightly icky. And to do so at Sturgis is a cliche right out of a Viagra commercial. Mark’s controlling nature easily crosses the border between obsessive and creepy. Did Charity stick around for love, duty or a bigger payday, as Mark alleges?

“Who Do You Believe?” made me wonder what vintage thriller writers such as James M. Cain would have made of an era with GPS tracking apps and near-continual surveillance of marriage licenses, banking activity and arrest records. We’d know “The Postman Always Rings Twice” because the Amazon smart doorbell would tell us.

But I digress. Technically, Mark might be guilty of nothing. But the interior decoration of his man cave is a crime.

And inquiring minds want to know just what happened to Charity? In interviews, she looks vastly different from the woman in the old snapshots. Was it her taste for surgeries? And what’s up with the slur? Did Mark poison her, as she suspected?

Not unlike “Wife Swap,” this voyeuristic series allows viewers to spend some time snooping around in other people’s lives. But under the guise of “true crime” detective work, we’re asked to judge — and perhaps distract ourselves from the fact we’ve just wasted an hour of our lives watching “Who Do You Believe?”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Vargas pulls strings on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A New York cop is arrested overseas on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Looking back at Miguel on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— A Broadway cast reunites on “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) recalls a 1928 Los Angeles dam collapse that resulted in a flood that claimed more than 400 lives.

— Abduction in bluegrass country on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— Max wants Fuentes fired on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) concludes “The Power of Big Oil.”

CULT CHOICE

Rupert Everett and Jeremy Northam star in the 1999 adaptation Oscar Wilde’s “An Ideal Husband” (8:40 p.m., TMCX).

SERIES NOTES

Dwayne learns the ropes on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A hospital shooting on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Jon-El sees double on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Neil’s social media snafu on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Prom night unravels on “Naomi” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Benedict Cumberbatch and Father John Misty on "The Tonight Show" (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Bill Hader, Minnie Driver, Hernan Diaz and Kristina Schiano visit "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:37 p.m., NBC).

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).