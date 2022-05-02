'Signora Volpe': A U.K. mystery in the Italian countryside

Architecture looms large in “Signora Volpe,” a sleek new U.K. thriller streaming on Acorn. Emilia Fox (“Pride and Prejudice”) stars as Sylvia Fox, an elegant woman of a certain age. She’s seen waking up at the rude hour of 5:30 a.m. with a handsome man not her husband. She then jogs to work as if to explain how she stays so fit and inspire her audience to either emulate or despise her.

Only when she arrives at the office and slips into something more appropriate do we learn that she’s a secret agent at the tippy top of Britain’s MI6. The headquarters is lovingly photographed, if one can love something so minimalist, slick and triumphant. It’s like working inside a sculpture. She whooshes into a secret meeting through doors that would not be out of place on the Starship Enterprise.

But even if the office has bare floors, it doesn’t mean Fox can’t have the rug pulled out from under her. It seems Downing Street has made a secret arrangement with a repressive Gulf emirate, putting all of Sylvia’s carefully cultivated secret informants at risk. Worse, the paramour seen in the initial bedroom scene is in the boardroom and part of the betrayal.

Sylvia had been reluctant to attend her niece’s wedding in Italy’s gorgeous Umbria region. But now she could use a break.

And this provides a whole new set of buildings and countryside to ogle. Being a secret agent cuts down on family time. Her sister, the mother of the bride, offers her a formal if chilly reception. Sylvia is closer to the bride, but nobody seems to know much about the intended groom. And when Sylvia the spy catches him in a heated conversation on a secret cellphone, she’s not above making a mental note. And neither is the average viewer of thrillers of this sort.

Not to give too much away, but a bride jilted at the altar is just the beginning of heartaches and mysteries in the Italian countryside. A body in the garden always alters the landscape.

“Signora Volpe” is best appreciated for the scenery. While stylish and beautiful, Sylvia is a tad difficult to warm up to. And like too many British mysteries, “Volpe” rambles on for a movie-length 90 minutes per episode. All those moments staring at buildings tend to add up.

• A musician/designer advises a couple who would like to transform a “scary” basement into an entertainment center on the series premiere of “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” (9 p.m., HGTV).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “Afropop” (6 p.m., World) follows a group of Sudanese-American students after the revolution in their homeland.

• A rash of break-ins on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• New secrets emerge concerning the task force on “We Own This City” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Cartel threats continue on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

• The Navy disapproves of murder on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Old foes clash on the season finale of “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Anne Lister learns that coal mines don’t exactly build themselves on “Gentleman Jack” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• The “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “Try Harder” embeds itself in senior year at an elite San Francisco high school, where students obsess about getting accepted at the best universities, and many come from families where nothing less than excellence is acceptable.