Still I Rise hosted event to build community, raise funds, and gain trust

Tocarra Eldridge, Executive Director of Still I Rise and Aaron Robinson, Operations Manager, hosted an outreach event with the hope of “Building Community, Raising Funds, and Gaining Trust” on April 12 at Rigo’s Place in Kankakee.

The event’s keynote speakers were Mayor Chris Curtis, board member Mozella Malone, and Still I Rise sponsor Kathleen Weisenfeldt. These speakers shared their reason for supporting Still I Rise and why businesses, organizations, government agencies and community constituents in Kankakee County should support Still I Rise.

Weisenfeld says, “Since reconnecting with Tocarra and Aaron of Still I Rise, I am so impressed with their dedication and resourcefulness. I look forward to seeing what they can do and hope that I too can take part in their mission.”

Several Olivet Nazarene University students collaborated on the event, including Jillian Halsey, Zshu Asis, Cassidy Freeman and Anyssa Hampton.

Attendees included sponsors, State Representative Jackie Haas and Mayor Curtis, Aldermen Dave Baron, Mike O’Brien, Mike Cobbs and Alderwoman Kelly Johnson.

Still I Rise is a nonprofit organization that has been providing resources — workshops, food to the homeless, and events — for the Kankakee Community since 2014.

“The goal of the Youth Development Program is to build resiliency skills, positive identity, and self-esteem through a comprehensive positive youth development approach to at-risk and underprivileged youth between the ages of 12 and 18,” says Eldridge.

For more information about Still I Rise, call 815-414-9614 or email <a href="mailto:info@still-irise.org" target="_blank">info@still-irise.org</a>.