Library Life: Week of May 1

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, the whole family is invited to take part in storytime.

• Tech Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, bring your tech-related questions to the library.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Teen Bedazzling: At 6 p.m. Thursday, teens are welcome to bring in items to decorate, conveniently scheduled before prom weekend.

• Grab & Go Garden Kits: Grow your own salsa or salad with a garden kit from the U of I Extension Office. Starting Monday, while supplies last.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, enjoy and/or perform at an open mic night.

• Saturday Extravaganza: At 11 a.m. May 7, kids 5 and up are invited for crafts, science and fun.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Foundations of Investing: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, financial advisor Adam Elroy, of Kankakee, will present an educational program for those new to investing or for those in need of a refresher.

• May the Fourth: On Wednesday, there will be a variety of “Star Wars”-themed happenings at the library, including a themed craft.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• The library has the following new releases on shelves: “Shelter in the Storm” by Laurel Blount; “Marrying Matthew” by Kelly Long; “A Season of Change” by Beth Wiseman; “A Promise of Forgiveness” by Jo Ann Brown.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• The library’s May schedule has not yet published.

