Are we ready for a home-shopping cancer comedy?

Shows set in show business tend to be weak. They generally ask viewers to find life-and-death consequences in mere entertainment.

At the same time, the show-within-a-show comedy series “Episodes” remains one of the best sitcoms of this century. But for every “Episodes,” there are a dozen variations on “The Morning Show” or duds like Aaron Sorkin’s “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.”

I also cringe when I hear a comedy is based on the creator’s personal experience. Those rarely translate to the screen.

The new half-hour comedy “I Love That For You” (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) breaks both of these rules. Co-written by Vanessa Bayer, it stars the “SNL” regular as Joanna Gold, as a sheltered and delusional not-so-young woman who lives with her parents in Cleveland. Her parents continue to hover over and overprotect her because she had leukemia as an adolescent. In real life, Bayer suffered a bout of cancer as a teen, an experience that informs this series.

Unbeknownst to her parents, Joanna auditions for SVN, the home shopping network she watched in the hospital.

In the logic of sitcoms, she is hired on a trial basis, and even gets to meet and be mentored by SVN legend Jackie Stilton (Molly Shannon). These two “SNL” vets have natural energy and feed off each other’s awkwardness. They could be mother and daughter, but don’t tell that to the insecure Stilton.

As you might expect, SVN is a snake pit of mean and shallow characters, who see Gold as a no-talent innocent nobody from nowhere. Chief among them is Patricia (Jenifer Lewis, “Beaches”), the CEO who rules over SVN like a foul-mouthed dowager empress. She steals every scene she’s in.

The quality that saves Joanna from being a sad one-note naif is her manipulative nature. As a “cancer kid,” she used her sad status to get the nurses to spoil her and spent decades guilt-tripping her parents. So, when her home shopping career seems about to end before it begins, she knows the one word she can use to change the subject.

So, is “I Love That For You” funny? Or funny as cancer? It really depends how much cringe you can handle before you realize that beneath her floundering facade, Joanna Gold might have had something of a plan all along.

• The hit 1991 animated Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast” (7 p.m. Saturday, ABC, TV-PG) features the voices of Angela Lansbury (“Mame”) and Jerry Orbach (“The Fantasticks”), which linked the film to musicals past. At the time of the film’s release, both stars had TV hits, “Murder, She Wrote” and “Law & Order,” respectively.

“Beast” wasn’t Lansbury’s first Disney musical. She starred in the 1971 film “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” a curious story combining kids, the supernatural and Nazis set on invading England.

Another period piece about Nazis in England, “Ridley Road” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, TV-14, check local listings) examines a forgotten chapter in British history. Based on a novel by Jo Bloom, the four-part miniseries is set in 1962 England, a milieu on the verge of major social and cultural changes.

Less than 20 years after the end of World War II, a remnant of the Nazi movement establishes a foothold on the fringes of London society, appealing to residents displaced by urban renewal and economic changes. The loss of a corner market that couldn’t compete with a modern supermarket is twisted into a vast global conspiracy targeting English values at the expense of foreigners and Jews.

The show introduces Agnes O’Casey as Vivien Epstein, a dutiful daughter of a Manchester tailor. On the verge of being forced into an all-but-arranged marriage to the dull son of a business partner, she follows an old love interest, Jack (Tom Varey), to London, where she knows no one but soon falls into a circle of kindly hairdressers at the salon where she works, and witnesses signs of a cultural revolution.

Not to give too much away, but her pursuit of Jack plunges her into London’s Nazi demimonde and spy-vs.-spy intrigue.

“Ridley” does a very good job of using a compelling personal love story and melodrama to draw viewers in to a dark chapter of history with clear present-day reverberations. Any similarities between Nazi soapbox speakers and Brexit rhetoric or Tucker Carlson tirades are strictly intentional.

Similar to too many ‘60s period pieces, its references are all over the place. The son of a Nazi leader (Rory Kinnear) sports a Beatles haircut some time before they entered fashion. No one said “groovy” in 1962.

At the same time, the cinematography artfully blends period London footage into the impressive production. A strong cast includes Eddie Marsan (“Little Dorrit”) as Vivien’s gruff but protective uncle.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• The Birmingham Stallions host the New Orleans Breakers in USFL football action (7 p.m., Fox).

— A young couple’s starter home seems haunted in the 2022 shocker “The Walls are Watching” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• Romance is on the menu at a food truck competition in the 2020 romance “You’re Bacon Me Crazy” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Three homebuyers gamble on a demolition and reconstruction project on the new series “I Bought a Dump ... Now What?” (8 p.m., HGTV).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Fighting hunger in Ukraine; a profile of Iceland’s contenders in the Eurovision contest; the “Birds Aren’t Real” movement.

— Eddie Redmayne stars in 2016 adventure “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— While John and Martha party in California, Liddy’s plan goes haywire on “Gaslit” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Kathleen sets down new roots in Santa Fe on “Billy the Kid” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA).

— Moses makes peace with jail on “61st Street” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A mad bomber strikes on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— A testimonial for a talent agent goes south on the premiere of “Ten Percent” (9 p.m., BBC America), a U.K. adaptation of the French comedy “Call My Agent.”

— Gene’s story emerges on “Barry” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Natasha sets out to find the mother of “The Baby” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Colorado teens mount an insurgency against the Soviet-Cuban invasion of their small town in director John Milius’s 1984 Cold War fever dream “Red Dawn” (9 p.m., Saturday, ShowX).

SATURDAY SERIES

A last resort on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, TV-14): stolen secrets (7 p.m.); drug enforcement (8 p.m.) ... The brass section on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Brumaire on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Poetry on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Homework on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... 88 keys on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A prison transport plane is hijacked on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Jane Lynch hosts “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).