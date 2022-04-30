A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 'Everything has changed'

As some of you may know, I am a big appreciator of music. I have absolutely zero musical talent outside of naming the title, artist and year a song came out (and this is pretty much exclusive to ‘70s soft and classic rock).

My fiancé, Keegan, also is a big appreciator of music. However, he actually has talent and can play a number of instruments — with guitar being his favorite. I hope our future children take after him in that regard.

Music is a big part of what continues to bond us. As such, music has been a major topic of conversation in the process of wedding planning. If we were to play every song that meant something to either one of us, the one-evening wedding would turn into a three-day Lollapalooza experience.

At first, we were butting heads as there is so much music at our disposal and (relatively) so little time to play everything we love. We finally sat down last week and broke the day down into categories.

First, we’ll have our ceremony with processional and recessional music. Then we’ll have cocktail hour (during which we’ll be taking photos, so we’re not overly concerned with this), followed by dinner, which will include some of our favorite “love it, but ya can’t dance to it,” songs.

However, right before dinner kicks off is when there will be the “special” dances. Our first dance as a married couple will be a tune that Keegan introduced me to when we first started dating. The song is “Mirrorball” by the band Elbow.

Keegan said, “I want you to listen to this song because the lyrics describe how you make me feel.”

I listened … then bawled because the song is so beautiful.

On Easter, we visited with my mom and stepdad who gave us an early birthday gift (Keeg and I both have May birthdays). The gift was a canvas featuring a vinyl record at the center that has “Keegan & Taylor” with our wedding date. The bottom of the canvas says “Our First Dance,” and surrounding the vinyl are the lyrics to “Mirrorball.”

It was a beautiful and thoughtful gift, and it looks great in our dining room which also doubles as the room of our record collection.

Re-reading the lyrics got me all the more excited about, not only our first dance but, our marriage as a whole. As the lyrics of “Mirrorball” repeat, “Everything has changed.”

That’s what I felt when I first met Keegan. We quickly became each other’s favorite person, and I can’t remember what life felt like before him. Actually, I do and it was a very cynical time where I’d resigned to the fact that I’d never meet anybody.

But, then he waltzed into my life and, ever since, everything has changed.