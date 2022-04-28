Shaw Local

Winners announced in Clove Alliance's 2nd annual art show

By Daily Journal staff report

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Clove Alliance hosted its second annual “Brave, Bold, &amp; Believed” art show April 11 at the Majestic. Judges’ Choice Awards were announced that night for the adult and student categories.

Winning the adult category was <strong>Kelsey Makkay</strong> for “Survival of the Shattered.” Winning the student category was <strong>Alexandria Watson</strong> for “Vivid Endeavor.”

In the week after the show, all of the pieces from the night were put on display throughout Burfield &amp; Remington so visitors could vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Winning the adult category was <strong>Tia Ulloa</strong> for “Beauty Beyond Bones.” Winning the student category was <strong>Eleanor Ahrens</strong> for “Survivors Are Stronger.”