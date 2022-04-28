Winners announced in Clove Alliance's 2nd annual art show

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Clove Alliance hosted its second annual “Brave, Bold, & Believed” art show April 11 at the Majestic. Judges’ Choice Awards were announced that night for the adult and student categories.

Winning the adult category was <strong>Kelsey Makkay</strong> for “Survival of the Shattered.” Winning the student category was <strong>Alexandria Watson</strong> for “Vivid Endeavor.”

In the week after the show, all of the pieces from the night were put on display throughout Burfield & Remington so visitors could vote for the People’s Choice Award.

Winning the adult category was <strong>Tia Ulloa</strong> for “Beauty Beyond Bones.” Winning the student category was <strong>Eleanor Ahrens</strong> for “Survivors Are Stronger.”