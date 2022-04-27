Best Bets: Week of April 27-May 3

<strong><em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to the unfavorable weather forecast for Saturday, April 30, the Village of Manteno rescheduled the Clean Up and Tree Planting event to May 21 — same time and place.</strong></em></strong>

<strong>Manteno's Community Clean-Up Day</strong>

The Village of Manteno will be hosting its annual Community Clean-Up Day and Tree Planting event for its residents, starting at 10 a.m. May 21 at Legion Park, 51 W. Fourth St., Manteno.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and bring work gloves for the day to clean up downtown Manteno. Students 16 and younger will need a chaperone.

From 10 to 11 a.m., volunteers will be assigned to a zone to clean up. At 11:15 a.m., there will be tree planting at Legacy Park. At noon, there will be a complimentary barbecue lunch for all volunteers provided by Votorantim Cimentos/Prairie Materials LLC.

For more information, go to the Facebook event page at <a href="https://bit.ly/3O5Epne" target="_blank">bit.ly/3O5Epne</a>, or call 815-929-4800 or email <a href="mailto:smarion@villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">smarion@villageofmanteno.com</a>.

Volunteers are asked to sign up through the form at <a href="https://bit.ly/3Kw25ie" target="_blank">bit.ly/3Kw25ie</a>.

<strong>Walk A Mile In Her Shoes</strong>

Clove Alliance, formally KC-CASA, is hosting its 14th annual “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes” at noon Friday at the Kankakee Valley Park District RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

According to a news release from Clove, the purpose of this activity is to empower men and raise awareness of men’s violence against women.

Participants walk in solidarity around the courthouse and are encouraged to wear women’s shoes as a symbol of their commitment to the cause, according to Clove.

The cost is $10 and includes an event T-shirt and lunch. The registration deadline for a T-shirt is Wednesday. Register online at <a href="https://clovealliance.square.site/" target="_blank">clovealliance.square.site</a>.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. at the RecCenter. At 11:45 a.m., there will be opening introductions and a ceremony, immediately followed by the walk. The event will conclude back at the RecCenter for refreshments.

Clove Alliance invites the community to participate in this walk and encourages assemblies of teams of 5-10 individuals.

“Men have the power to cease sexualized violence and become more active in trying to bring about a solution,” the release states.

<strong>Dueling & Dancing</strong>

Continuing Maternity BVM’s 175th anniversary kick off, the church is hosting a dueling pianos and dancing event Saturday.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The cost is $35 per person, and a cash bar with late night appetizers will be available. For tickets, call 815-933-8285.

The event is prefaced by a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, which will be held at the church, 308 E Marsile St, Bourbonnais, and will be followed by a wine and cheese social hour.

For more information regarding Maternity BVM's anniversary and related events, call 815-933-8285.

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club Presentation</strong>

How do you use your electronic devices to help with gardening? Set your shovel and hoe down and pick up your cell phone or tablet. The Kankakee Valley Garden Club will present a program on gardening apps at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave, Bradley.

KVGC meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at BPL and offers a variety of programs on garden interests and garden walks in the summer.

For more information on the club or the presentation, call Diane at 815-939-4416.

<strong>Spring Ice Show</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, the Spring Ice Show is back at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena. The theme is “Pop Nation,” and tickets cost $10 per person for ages 3 and older. The arena is located at 1601 River Rd., Kankakee. For tickets, call 815-939-1946.