Barry Levinson directs 'The Survivor'

Can a film be powerful and repulsive at the same time? The 2021 drama “The Survivor” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) is based on the true story of Harry Haft (Ben Foster), a haunted man who left Auschwitz alive after making a deal with the devil.

The film bounces back and forth between Haft’s brief romance with Leah (Dar Zuzovsky), his gruesome internment in labor camps and his postwar life in Brooklyn. While in the camps, Haft was recruited by an SS officer, who trained him to box for the entertainment of other officers. Once defeated in the ring, Haft’s opponents were dispatched with a bullet on the spot, reinforcing Haft’s knowledge he was fighting for his very life.

Once in New York, Haft seeks to return to the ring, not necessarily for glory, but to get his name in the papers so Leah, long missing, might know he’s still alive. He has no knowledge of her fate, but he senses she, too, has endured.

Directed by Barry Levinson, the film dares to explore the moral compromises made to survive the ultimate horror. As Haft explains to a curious reporter, he knew a man who lost his cap while in the camps, an offense punishable by death. So, he picked up another man’s cap, certain that man would face the firing squad. In peacetime civilian life, such actions might leave lifelong emotional scars, but in the camps, Haft explains, those decisions were faced every day.

“Survivor” might have been more powerful if the grim realities of Auschwitz had emerged only in such anecdotes shared by a haunted man in late-1940s Coney Island. Instead, we are returned repeatedly to the crude and quickly assembled boxing rings set up between crematoriums, photographed in rich black and white. It’s all too much and not a little self-conscious — as if we’re watching “Raging Bull” taking place inside “Schindler’s List.”

Look for Danny DeVito and John Leguizamo as a boxing manager and a coach, respectively, trying to make the most of a palooka who already has been to hell and back.

• Disney+ launches “Sketchbook,” a series about drawing and creativity featuring Disney studio artists discussing their lives, inspirations and process. Each brief segment shows a different artist drawing and talking about different Disney characters from decades of animated musicals and features, what drew (so to speak) them to that character and how viewers at home can sketch them, too.

This isn’t “Painting With John” — this is commercial work. Sure, it’s a bit of a plug for the Disney brand, but it’s also old-school, consisting largely of a single artist with paper and pencil. It’s clearly meant to instruct budding young talents and to show them they can find inspiration anywhere, even if it’s from an old videotape of “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

CULT CHOICE

An ailing schoolteacher (James Mason) becomes hooked on cortisone in the 1956 drama "Bigger Than Life" (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Directed by Nicholas Ray, the film has gained cult status and praise for its depiction of mental illness and addiction.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

CULT CHOICE

St. Patrick's Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of "Leprechaun" movies, from "Leprechaun 5: In the Hood" (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to "Leprechaun 2" (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford's 1952 romance "The Quiet Man" (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

