Can David Spade save Netflix?

I’m not sure if it has been anticipated, but it’s here. “David Spade: Nothing Personal” arrives today on Netflix, capturing the former “SNL” star in a standup routine at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis.

Just how do you define David Spade? I will defer to the first sentence of the press release from Netflix: “Hot off the beach from his guest hosting duties on ‘Bachelor In Paradise ...’”

Spade has been around for a long time. So, does the fact Netflix still gives him his own standup special signify anything? Or does it simply mean the profligate programmers at Netflix will stream just about anything?

Come to think of it, just what is the rest of the cast of “Just Shoot Me” up to?

This David Spade comedy showcase arrives on Netflix just when Netflix itself is in the news in all the worst ways. Apparently, it lost some subscribers, and Wall Street reacted in a fashion that makes Chicken Little look like Gary Cooper — it erased some $50 billion from Netflix’s worth. That will get your attention.

Netflix has been so busy adding new programming every day or so that few of us noticed it failed to throw a party for itself. Apparently, Jan. 25 of this year marked the 10th anniversary of “Lilyhammer,” the very first Netflix original streaming show. It was a goofy series but also a revolution in entertainment, and as such, a milestone worth celebrating. But some were too busy watching “Squid Game” to notice.

Last week’s Wall Street Netflix freak-out has many asking if the streaming service has peaked. Or is it on its way to the media boot hill where Atari consoles and Blockbuster VHS tapes are buried?

About a gazillion dollars have been spent by HBO Max, Apple, Amazon and Disney to compete with Netflix. And there’s AMC+ and Paramount+ as well. So, you have to expect a few dings. Netflix also dropped Russia from its subscriber list, canceling 700,000 subscriptions.

I’m hardly a business expert or a business columnist, but I do write about television and think about watching television on a regular basis. And it struck me that Netflix’s dip might not be about Wall Street, competition or Russia at all.

No one knows what the future holds for COVID or its variations, so we can’t say we’re coming out of the pandemic era. But no one can deny people WANT to put COVID in their rearview mirrors. And, by no fault of its own, passively watching Netflix is strongly associated with the COVID era. Years from now, when they build a coronavirus exhibit at the Smithsonian, you can guarantee “Tiger King” will be there.

The country is ready to move on. It might not be a healthy decision, but it is certainly a hopeful one. And decades of reviewing TV have shown me TV ratings always decline when spring arrives, days get longer and people want to go outside and play.

• “We Remember: Songs of Survivors” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) pairs Holocaust survivors with songwriters to create a commemorative concert.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Kisses for Kevin on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• The night before on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “The Power of Big Oil” continues on “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings), documenting a disinformation campaign that helped delay action on climate change for at least 30 years.

CULT CHOICE

A woman’s (Laura Linney) sedate existence unravels with the return of her troubled brother (Mark Ruffalo) in the 2000 drama “You Can Count on Me” (7 p.m., TMCX).

SERIES NOTES

Face-off on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Dwayne has doubts about his dad on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Prescription fraud on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A trip to Bizarro World on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A murder mystery dinner party on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Making waves on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Deceit on “Naomi” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Out of whack on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The season finale of “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Anderson Cooper and Thomas Rhett are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Elisabeth Moss, Rhett & Link and Lauv on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Oscar Isaac, Zazie Beetz and Phil Wang visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).