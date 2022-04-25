'We Own This City' on HBO

It’s back to Baltimore for creators David Simon (“The Wire”) and George Pelecanos. Based on the book of the same name by Baltimore Sun journalist Justin Fenton, “We Own This City” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) looks at the workings of the city’s Gun Trace Task Force, a unit designed to make drug arrests and seize weapons from gangs and dealers. In the aftermath of Freddie Grey’s death while in police custody, which put the city’s law enforcement under scrutiny, the task force was the only unit to show an increase in arrests.

“Own” examines the intersection of police authority and street crime from a multitude of vantage points. We see how any efforts to reform police result in a recalcitrant slowdown by officers, who feel undercut and disrespected, and witness the sense on the street that any police activity is by definition brutality, to be met with resistance and documentation by smartphones.

Along the way we meet with disgruntled officers, corrupt officers, federal civil rights lawyers, a politically exhausted mayor, drug dealers, drug dealers-turned-informers and interim police chiefs who’ve seen this all happen in other cities.

Not to give too much away, but the Gun Trace Task Force puts up numbers just too “good” to be true. And how they achieve those statistics and how that proves to be its undoing is the subject of the series.

Like “The Wire,” this series is hardly easy on the eyes. It asks viewers to invest in the long haul, a visit to “Charm City” that may be too much for some to take. On the other hand, it transcends many of the narrative cliches that make cop series so predictable. There are no easy answers or obvious “heroes.” It portrays some police acting atrociously, but also shows why most of us would not last five minutes on their gruesome beat. And what exactly is the “right” response to drug dealers selling product sparking a plague of overdose deaths?

Nothing gets wrapped up with a bow at the end of 45 minutes. And for some, that may be the most rewarding aspect of “We Own This City.”

• Now in its second season, “Gentleman Jack” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) stars Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a real-life 19th-century landowner and developer who helped bring the Industrial Revolution to Yorkshire in the 1830s.

Seen as a colorful figure by her contemporaries, Lister was a business genius at the time when most women were consigned to quiet domesticity. She was tall, mannish and brusque. Most importantly, she left behind a diary that ran to some four million words, written in a secret code of her own devising that detailed a life of lesbian relationships and desire that was simply unheard of in the 1830s. Jones has been a fixture on British television since her days on “Coronation Street” in the 1990s. Viewers may know her from “Doctor Foster” or the thriller “Vigil,” recently streamed on Peacock.

• For what it’s worth, tonight’s episodes of “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) and “NCIS” (9 p.m., r, CBS, TV-PG) both involve victims dispatched by saunas.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A Navy engineer expires on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Val questions everything on “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Keeping secrets on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., r, ABC, TV-14).