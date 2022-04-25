Watseka chamber returning with annual banquet

WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the annual banquet will return for 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Watseka Elks Lodge. The theme for the event will be “Cultivating Growth.”

Harbor House will be honored at the event as the 2022 Professional Award recipient. Awards also will be given by the Times-Republic for Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement along with honoring the 2022 Professional Award winner and this year’s Lifetime Achievement winner, Carla Waters of the Times-Republic.

Tickets are $25 in advance and include a meal and two drink tickets. A cash bar also will be available. Tickets may be purchased by noon April 29. at the Chamber office, 110 S. Third St., Watseka. Tickets also are available by calling 815-432-2416.

Donations are being sought for the silent auction which is set to return, and the WACC will be selling “Cultivating Bonanza” tickets.