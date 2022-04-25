RANDALL: Avoid clutter catchers

What exactly is a Clutter Catcher, you ask? Well, it’s a container of sorts that collects your clutter.

A prime example would be a decorative, organizing container for your counter top that has many little dividers and drawers.

Several years ago, I worked with a client organizing her kitchen. Sitting on the counter was a wooden organizer that had piles of paper on top of it and other very random items overflowing the little cubbies.

The pile of paper was so high that the client mentioned that it would slide off onto the counter and the floor.

The concept of having a container like that is very organized, when you determine what exactly is going to be kept in each one of the areas of the container. However, where people run into problems is when they start putting other items in it that don’t belong. Or they simply never set aside the time to keep it organized.

The first time that happens it turns into a Clutter Catcher.

This client, it turned out, had an idea of what she planned to store in the wooden organizer, but it quickly got out of hand. She was storing paperwork that came home from school with her kids. Everyday she would pile on the new paper the kids brought home.

The reason her container became a Clutter Catcher was because she did not take the time to review and decide on the paperwork. Clutter happens when you postpone decision making, causing you to now have a random item that you will just add to your container because it doesn’t have a proper ‘home.’

So you have postponed the decision of where the proper home should be for that specific item and instantly it turns into clutter. It’s that simple.

The better approach is to determine where something is going to live and <em>only</em> use your container for what you have designated it for.

In the case of my client, rather than look at the paperwork and decide what to do with it, she would just pile it up. As I spent time with her going through all the paper, it became very apparent that she needed to schedule time weekly or bi-weekly to review the papers and toss what was no longer necessary to keep.

Something else she could have done was record information from the paper in her calendar and then discard the paper. Information like the date of the school dance or parent teacher conferences.

Once these dates are securely stored in your calendar, you can discard the paper. These quick reactions would have eliminated at least half of the paper. The other half was all out of date.

Stop your procrastination on determining the best place for something to live and start making your decisions and sticking to them.

Ask yourself, how many Clutter Catchers do I have in my home? Another definition of a Clutter Catcher is a container that holds many different items with no distinct category or relationship to each other.

I’ve been in homes where the first Clutter Catcher has filled up, so the client thinks to get organized, they need to buy a second container for storing specific items.

This continues until all counter space in the kitchen is utilized and there is no rhyme or reason to all the Clutter Catchers!

I recommend you start with one Clutter Catcher and determine what will be kept in it and what needs a new home.

Avoid purchasing new Clutter Catchers until you have defined the ones you have at home.