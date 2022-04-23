LOCAL TRIVIA: Local Movies/TV & County Population

Recently, Bill Yohnka, of Kankakee, debuted his trivia-hosting talents at The Library Bar in Bourbonnais. The community engagement specialist with Kankakee School District 111, Yohnka created questions in various categories dealing with local trivia.

Each week, April 9-23, will feature two of Yohnka’s six categories. In this final week, test your knowledge of Local Movies and TV and County Population.

<strong>LOCAL MOVIES & TV</strong>

1. Tom Hanks and Paul Newman filmed this movie in Momence, Peotone and Beecher.

2. In 2009, this star came to St. Anne to film “Public Enemies” about John Dillinger.

3. “The Unborn” and “Child’s Play” were both horror flicks filmed at this historic site on the Kankakee River.

4. In the movie “The Hunter,” this star used a Bonfield payphone in 1980.

5. From 1997 to 1999, there was a local cable TV show called “Kankakee Valley _____ ____.”

6. This 2016 film starring Ben Affleck makes a couple of references to Kankakee.

7. This gangster TV show was shot in Momence and features Chris Rock.

8. A portion of this 1987 movie was filmed at the Sun Motel in Braidwood.

9. This Comedy Central show once referred to “those fresh-faced kids from Kankakee Community College.”

<strong>COUNTY POPULATION</strong>

<em>Guess which location (city, town, village, etc.) matches with the following population counts.</em>

1. 25,830

2. 19,653

3. 15,368

4. 8,539

5. 3,143

6. 1,512

7. 1,218

<strong>LOCAL MOVIES & TV</strong>

1. "Road to Perdition"

2. Johnny Depp

3. Shapiro Development Center

4. Steve McQueen

5. Prime Time

6. "The Accountant"

7. "Fargo"

8. "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles"

9. "Mystery Science Theater 3000"

<strong>COUNTY POPULATION</strong>

1. Kankakee

2. Bourbonnais

3. Bradley

4. Manteno

5. Momence

6. Herscher

7. St. Anne