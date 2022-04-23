Libraries participate in virtual event with Nick Offerman and Jeff Tweedy

Daily Journal staff report

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Illinois Libraries Present will host a virtual event featuring Nick Offerman and Jeff Tweedy. Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno public libraries are taking part in Illinois Libraries Present, and registration is available at <a href="https://www.bit.ly/April27_NickOfferman" target="_blank">bit.ly/April27_NickOfferman</a>.

Best known for his breakout role as Ron Swanson in the hit TV series “Parks and Recreation,” actor and New York Times bestselling author Offerman will be discussing his newest book, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside.”

Offerman has authored three other books including “Gumption,” is the co-author of “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,” and publishes the “Donkey Thoughts Substack” newsletter. Born in Joliet and raised in nearby Minooka, he now lives in L.A. with his wife and fellow actor Megan Mullally. In his spare time, he can be found at his L.A. woodshop building hand-crafted items from wood.

As the founding member and leader of the Grammy Award-winning American rock band Wilco, and before that the cofounder of the alt‐country band Uncle Tupelo, Tweedy is one of contemporary music’s most accomplished songwriters, musicians, and performers.

Tweedy has released three solo albums, written original songs for 11 Wilco albums, and is the author of two New York Times’ Bestsellers, “Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back)” and “How to Write One Song.” Most recently, Tweedy writes and publishes music weekly in his Substack newsletter, “Starship Casual.” Originally from Belleville, he lives in Chicago with his family.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration of public libraries offering high-quality events. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

To request accessibility accommodations, email <a href="mailto:illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com" target="_blank">illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com</a>.