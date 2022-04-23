America's Boating Club hosting class at KCC

Daily Journal staff report

America’s Boating Club (the United States Power Squadrons) will be hosting classes beginning May 18 at Kankakee Community College. The class is from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. on five successive Wednesday evenings. Students should come at 6:15 p.m. the first night to receive materials.

Register using the form in the KCC catalog or online at <a href="https://www.enrole.com/kcc/jsp/index.jsp" target="_blank">enrole.com/kcc/jsp/index.jsp</a> under Personal Enrichment classes. Class size is limited.

The cost is $12 to KCC as well as a materials fee of $55 payable to the instructor at the first class. However, members of the same household can share materials for $10 per person. Minors need parental consent to attend. For further information or to answer any questions, contact Bob or Louise Potter at 815-933-1470 or <a href="mailto:r.l.potter@att.net" target="_blank">r.l.potter@att.net</a>.

Participants will gain the skills to make boating adventures with friends and family safer, smoother and more rewarding. Completing the class might result in a reduction in boat insurance costs.

Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate and card required by many states to operate a power boat. In particular, this course meets the educational requirements for Illinois boaters born after Jan 1, 1998, to operate a craft with an engine above 10 HP.

The course covers a variety of topics, such as required safety equipment (including the new life jacket labels and new the fire extinguisher requirements) navigation aids, light and sound signals, anchoring, docking, communications afloat, handling adverse conditions, water sports safety, trailering, personal water craft safety, federal and state regulations, as well as knots and lines.

The ABC class is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, and by boating law administrators in almost every state, and is recognized by the US Coast Guard. It is taught by certified United States Power Squadrons instructors.