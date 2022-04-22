BBCHS' theatre department presents 'Legally Blonde'

This weekend, the Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School Theatre Department is presenting "Legally Blonde," the story brought to life by Reese Witherspoon in 2001.

Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the BBCHS auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Thursday night’s opening performances honored senior students and gave them an opportunity to appear on stage with their parents/families.

The cast includes: Gianna Kohl, Hunter Galloway, McKenna Smith, Cooper Skoumal, Larrigan Saindon, Caleb Whalen, Jordan Fox, Elaina Storer, Gianna Randazzo, Cayla Crawford, Rayanne Shaul, Cal Darling, Myah Crawford, Mia Kravitz, Makenzie Shride, Trinity Dunn, Eleena Weatherford, Maya Deyoung, Caleb Williams, Ben Kubal, Roan Cannon, Jace Hunt, Kode Johnson, Lester Garrett. Grant Bahr, Alice Shoup, Maddy Mroz, Sanya Sutton, Ryan Koerner, Cooper Sandeno, Maelyn Roach, Allison Chavez, Olivia Morrison, Abby Moore, Maddy Miller.

Tickets are available at the door.