Kankakee High School's drama department presents 'Chicago: Teen Edition'

This weekend, Kankakee High School’s drama department heads to “Chicago,” and the community is invited along for the adventure. The department will perform “Chicago: Teen Edition” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

The teen edition of the renowned musical became available only recently, and the department is excited to bring the show to the stage for the first time.

“Our audience can expect to see iconic choreography in the style of Bob Fosse, a little bit of vaudeville, a little bit of melodrama and <em>a lot</em> of jazz,” said director and KHS teacher Deena Cassady.

The process for the show began with auditions in January and rehearsals started in mid-February. The production consists of 43 on-stage cast members, and 12 crew members.

During the rehearsal process, the cast and crew had the opportunity to meet virtually with a cast member of “Chicago the Musical” on Broadway. Fellow KHS teacher Keith Stevenson went to high school with Joseph London, who is currently the standby for Mary Sunshine and Amos Hart in the Broadway production.

After Stevenson learned the department was doing “Chicago,” he reached out to his former classmate and setup a Zoom call. Cassady described the experience as “great and informative.”

“The students got to ask a ton of questions about life as a Broadway actor, audition advice, musical theatre college training programs, tips and tricks of the trade and so much more,” she recalled.

She said this experienced helped invigorate the cast and crew who have been hard at work for months on the production.

“The experience talking to an actor currently working on Broadway really helped them understand all the work and time it takes to get there,” she said. “They for sure felt more in the know and more excited to do what they love on stage.”

Performances of "Chicago: Teen Edition" are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances will be held at 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door.