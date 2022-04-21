Iroquois County Historical Society hosting annual meeting, program

The general public is invited to attend the annual meeting of the Iroquois County Historical Society at 1 p.m. Sunday in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

Following the short meeting, award-winning non-fiction author Melanie Holmes, of Manteno, will discuss her latest book, “The Secret Life of Postcards: Tracing Art and History Through One Woman’s Collection.” Her book is an analysis of her grandmother’s (Elsie Costigan Lemenager) postcard collection.

The early decades of the 20th century were the Golden Age for postcards – a form of correspondence which reveals hidden symbols, U.S. and cultural history, World War I history and geography which spans from Iroquois and Kankakee counties to the Rio Grande, and the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Holmes’ other works include “A Hero on Mount St. Helens,” the biography of David Johnston, of Oak Lawn, who was killed on a northwest ridge when Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980.

Her first book, “The Female Assumption: A Mother’s Story, Freeing Women from the View that Motherhood is a Mandate,” won a 2014 Global Media Award from the Population Institute. This work shines light not all women want, or are able, to achieve motherhood, and asserts that there are many paths to a fulfilled female experience and many aspects of deep, meaningful love.

The meeting and program are free and open to the public. No refreshments will be served but Holmes will be available after her presentation for those who are interested in purchasing her books.