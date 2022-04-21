I'm not a victim, but I play one on TV

Hulu streams all three episodes of “Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story.” This exhaustive docuseries recalls a memorable news story from five decades back, complete with contemporary interviews with the victims’ children, friends, neighbors and siblings, as well as an angle rather unique to this story.

And that’s not necessarily a good thing.

In December 1972, 7-year-old Steven Stayner was abducted on his way home from school. He was rather quickly convinced his real family had given him away, and that his kidnapper was his new father. After seven years of anguish, his family finally was reunited with Steven.

This harrowing tale was adapted into a 1989 made-for-TV miniseries “I Know My First Name Is Steven.”

As might be expected, Steven had a difficult reentry into normal life. His abductor not only molested him but also allowed the young boy to drink, smoke and engage in other behaviors wildly inappropriate for his tender years. This came to an abrupt end when he returned home to frightened parents who had last seen him as a second-grader.

Steven quickly developed a serious drinking problem before marrying very young and dying in a motorcycle accident at 24.

And the effects of the ordeal on his older brother were even more devastating, as “Horror Story” examines at great length.

Great length seems to be the goal here. A story that might have made for a good “Dateline” back in the day is padded out to the running time of “The Godfather Part II,” with countless repetition, obvious declarations and the curious decision to interview the cast and creators of “I Know My First Name is Steven,” most notably Corin Nemec (“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”).

The title “Captive Audience” almost seems like an inside joke, revealing Hulu’s attitude toward its subscribers. One doesn’t watch or binge this series — it’s more a matter of wallowing.

• Every generation gets the Goldie Hawn it deserves. Kaley Cuoco returns for a second season of “The Flight Attendant,” streaming on HBO Max. After waking up in season one next to the dead body of a one-night stand, Cassie (Cuoco) is enlisted as a CIA asset, a job that dovetails with her globe-trotting day job.

• Also streaming on HBO Max, “Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners,” showcasing five up-and-coming comic talents.

• Stars from six Nickelodeon series join forces in a superhero crossover spoof called “When Worlds Collide” on “Side Hustle” (6 p.m., Nickelodeon, TV-G).

• “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart lead the ensemble cast of the 2019 sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• AMC recreates the summer of 1984 with “Sixteen Candles” (7 p.m., TV-14) and “Ghostbusters” (9 p.m., TV-PG).

• Opening day on the season finale of “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

Tea Leoni, Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette star in the 1996 dark comedy road trip “Flirting With Disaster” (7 p.m., TMCX), featuring a supporting ensemble that includes Mary Tyler Moore, George Segal, Alan Alda and Lily Tomlin.

Georgie’s big news on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... An abusive celebrity receives street justice on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Secrets revealed on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Riley’s regrets on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Wheatley’s trial begins on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... On the rebound on “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A research breakthrough on “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... In the big leagues on “How We Roll” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The big catfish on “Welcome to Flatch” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A dealer’s day of reckoning on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Eli vanishes on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Faint praise on “Abbott Elementary” (9:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Pusha T to “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Magic Johnson and Naomi Scott appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Tiffany Haddish, Chloe Sevigny, the Broadway cast of “Company” and Aric Improta visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Nicolas Cage, Aaron Paul and Robert Winston appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).