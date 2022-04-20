'Russian Doll' returns to its odd hereafter

Netflix streams the long-anticipated second season of “Russian Doll.” Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia, a New Yorker and software engineer who sets out to celebrate her 36th birthday, only to end up dying in some strange fashion and then finding herself repeating her birthday event all over again.

During the course of her many birthday events, we learn the soap-opera details of Nadia and her circle of family and friends, but the computer coder never quite cracks the secret of her video game-like predicament.

“Doll” is hardly the first show about life, death and a cognizant hereafter to emerge in the streaming era. The Prime Video comedy “Upload” also explores the intersection of technology and an “afterlife” in which the departed live out a simulation of eternity in a resort setting where amenities depend on the price of admission. Canceled after only one season, the supernatural comedy “Forever” also explored the idea of “heaven” set in a subdivision of ranch houses. An underappreciated series from Amazon Prime, it starred Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen and featured Katherine Keener, among others.

• The cumulative effects of YouTube consumption on “television” can be seen in “So Dumb It’s Criminal,” streaming on Peacock and hosted by Snoop Dogg and a gallery of friends and fellow comics. Shows as old as “Cops” (1989) have showcased criminal and disorderly behavior for our “entertainment.” Here, we become an audience to an audience affirming our right to laugh at others’ dimwitted misfortunes.

Also on Peacock, “Killing It” stars Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “Hot Tub Time Machine”) as a striver with “Shark Tank” dreams who ends up living and sleeping in his car before setting it on fire with his George Foreman grill.

One misfortune after another tempts him to join his younger sibling in a life of crime, when a sign from above sends him on a new entrepreneurial quest: joining in the State of Florida’s bounty hunt for an invasive species of python in a quest to win a $20,000 contest prize.

While not without laughs, the pilot of “Killing It” takes a very long time to arrive at the show’s premise, and when it does, Peacock invites viewers to graduate to its subscription premium service to watch the rest of the series.

— The CW forgoes its regular schedule to air “Freddie Mercury: The Final Act” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG), a glance at the lead singer for Queen, who died in 1991.

— TCM unspools eight Robert Mitchum movies during 12 hours, from “Girl Rush” (5 a.m., TV-G) to “The Wrath of God” (5 p.m., TV-14). In 1948, Mitchum was arrested for casually smoking a joint at a party in Laurel Canyon and was sentenced to prison. Rather than end his career, Mitchum’s pot bust enhanced his reputation as a new breed of leading actor emerging in the postwar era.

Think of this film festival as TCM’s way of celebrating 4/20, a day that has come to be known as a marijuana holiday and a day for calling out the hypocrisy of marijuana prohibition.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A surrogate birth goes sideways on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— “Changing Planet” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) follows a scientist as he travels annually to seven monitoring stations measuring changes in the environment.

— A jet engine sparks a conflagration on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Griff returns to surgery on “Good Sam” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— A tycoon’s death reveals a wealth of motivated suspects on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

“Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) profiles the influential hip-hop group.

SERIES NOTES

“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Moon over Miami on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Bill misses the band on “The Wonder Years” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Beyond the Edge” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Domino Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Darlene worries that Mark won’t fit in at school on “The Conners” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A supportive audience on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A fateful double date on “A Million Little Things” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack White are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Marlon Wayans, Natasha Lyonne and Dove Cameron on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Kaley Cuoco, Aasif Mandvi and Amyl and the Sniffers visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).