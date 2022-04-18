The fate of HBO Max; Goodbye, 'Saul'

“The Batman,” the highest-grossing film of the year, begins streaming on HBO Max. Robert Pattinson stars in the title role, and, of course, as reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Paul Dano plays the Riddler in a cast that includes Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

At a time when Hollywood has been hard-pressed to get audiences into theaters, “The Batman” sold nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars’ worth of tickets.

The arrival of this blockbuster marks a departure from HBO Max’s COVID-era policy of streaming films on the same day as their theatrical release.

This is hardly the only new development for HBO Max. The streaming platform and all WarnerMedia has just been purchased by Discovery, creating a curious shotgun marriage of corporate cultures.

I can’t be the only one confused by the fact that Discovery, with its basic-cable reputation for Shark Week and other stunts, is now the lead partner with a venerable film studio and a streaming entity brandishing HBO’s reputation for premium cable fare.

You needn’t be a snob or an elitist to worry about this merger. After all, for decades, HBO sold itself with the slogan, “It’s not TV, it’s HBO,” and audiences paid extra for “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Six Feet Under” and “Game of Thrones.” At the same time, Discovery was best known for one season of “Deadliest Catch” after another and any number of reality series set in Alaska.

To double down on my snobby elitism, I must confess that I lived in France some years back and learned to live and think in another language. Sometimes using other words can be illuminating, particularly when discussing culture. When French people went to serious movies, they often said they had been “engaged” by the story. When they saw a silly show, they described it as “distracting.” It was an interesting distinction, and particularly apt for this discussion.

The best of HBO seeks to engage its viewers while Discovery at its most successful is at best a distraction. One network strives for art, the other for predictability. If HBO is a painting on the wall, Discovery is the wallpaper behind it.

It should be interesting to see how this merger plays out.

• Nacho seeks refuge as “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC and AMC+, TV-14) enters its sixth and final season. The season will unfold in two parts, with the second half beginning on July 11. An acclaimed sequel to the much-lauded (and perhaps overpraised) “Breaking Bad,” this series requires no introduction.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• An arms dealer resurfaces on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A shipwreck introduces exotic species to the islands on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Elena’s new target may reveal her motives on “The Endgame” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Friends for life on the season finale of “My Brilliant Friend” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• A young patient may have been abused under foster care on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).