A change of scenery for 'Deadliest Catch'

“Deadliest Catch” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-14) enters its 18th season with the crew facing an unprecedented problem: The cancellation of Alaska’s king crab fishing season. Rather than put their vessels and tackle in mothballs, the gang sets course for Norway, where red king crab still can be caught.

Will a change of scenery spark chatter about this long-running series? That remains to be seen. But I’m old enough to remember when “McHale’s Navy” moved its shenanigans from the South Pacific to Italy. That was the final season.

• The 2022 Masters might be over, but the legendary Open looms large in the “30 For 30” documentary “Shark” (7:30 p.m., ESPN), a biography of golfer Greg Norman, described here as the “best golfer never to wear a green jacket.”

“Shark” spends a lot of time recalling the 1996 Masters, when Norman held a seemingly insurmountable lead before being overcome by British golfer Nick Faldo.

Similar to other golfing giants, from Arnold Palmer to Tiger Woods, Norman saw the value in linking his image and personality to a merchandisable brand, earning money and maintaining his influence long after he played his last professional tournament.

“Shark” will be available to stream on ESPN+ after its cable debut.

• Greek mythology teaches us there are few roles as frustrating as that of Cassandra, the person who can foresee dire events in the future but who goes unheeded and ignored.

Cassandras are the central characters in the three-part “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) docuseries “The Power of Big Oil.” Years in the making and the product of more than 100 interviews with oil industry executives, scientists and experts, it shows how the petroleum industry went to considerable efforts to hide and distort clear evidence linking the creation of greenhouse gasses and the rise of ocean and atmospheric temperatures and the global warming now resulting in cataclysmic weather events and wildfires on a regular, if not daily, basis.

“Oil” begins with a wealth of period footage from the 1970s when interview subjects, some of the brightest minds of their generation, were hired by Exxon, then the biggest company in the world. At the time, Exxon was also at the forefront of climate research, and these scientists believed that they were studying ways to ameliorate the effects of greenhouse gases, widely accepted as the cause of rising global temperatures.

But as the decades passed, Exxon, the Petroleum Institute and other major organizations instead concocted a false narrative and funded bogus research that cast doubt on well-established science. Not unlike the behavior of tobacco companies in the three decades after science proved a link between smoking and cancer, this smokescreen would buy Big Oil some time, but at a tragic cost for the entire planet.

• Pops’ move inspires Dre to make changes of his own on the series finale of “black-ish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). An ABC News retrospective (8:30 p.m.) follows.

• “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” (7 p.m., PBS) concludes its eighth season with a glance at the family trees of three diverse subjects — cable news personality Erin Burnett, actress Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) and designer and fashion editor Andre Leon Talley. Talley, who had been editor-at-large for Vogue for decades, died Jan. 18.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Weapons of mass destruction on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• The grapes of wrath on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Kate’s big day on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Army veterans become targets on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Keeping tune on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Mayans M.C.” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) enters its fourth season.

CULT CHOICE

A troubled couple’s trip to a pagan festival does not go well in the 2018 shocker “Midsommar” (7 p.m., TMCX).

SERIES NOTES

Lia puts on a charm offensive on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Compassionate leave for Raptor on “The Resident” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Gavel-to-gavel coverage on “Judge Steve Harvey” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Grim news on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Burst bubbles on “Mr. Mayor” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Keeping secrets on “Naomi” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Aaron Paul, Marc Maron, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Leikeli47 on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Tina Fey, Craig Robinson and Marc Bernardin visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).