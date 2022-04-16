Will County's Forest Preserve District offers May, Mother's Day events

Daily Journal staff report

The Forest Preserve District of Will County offers programs year-round that appeal to a wide variety of interests. On tap in early May are offerings for moms, tots and nature lovers.

<strong>Mother’s Day Weekend at Monee Reservoir</strong>

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 7 or 8 at the Monee Reservoir — 27341 S. Ridgeland Ave., Monee — take part in outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, picnicking, boating or just lounging in the sun. Visit the concessions building and mention you are a mother, and receive a complementary Mother’s Day gift. Free, all ages. Registration is not required.

<strong>Frederick’s Grove Wildflower Hike</strong>

From 9 to 11 a.m. May 7 at McKinley Woods — Frederick’s Grove — 27110 S. McKinley Woods Road, Channahon — explore one of the Forest Preserve District’s oldest preserves and see what’s in bloom. Free for all ages. Registration is required by May 6; call 815-722-9470, or sign up online.

<strong>Nature Play Day — Snakes</strong>

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 11 at Plum Creek Nature Center — located at 27064 Dutton Road, Beecher — May’s theme for this monthly nature-themed program tots is snakes. Participants will search for snakes on the trails surrounding the nature center after some fun snake activities. Free for ages 3 to 5. Registration is required by May 10; call 708-946-2216, or sign up online.

<strong>Take a Break with a Frog Symphony</strong>

From noon to 12:30 p.m. May 13 on Zoom, grab your lunch and enjoy a quick 30-minute naturalist-led session on frogs. Learn what they look and sound like and which ones are the best singers, from tree frogs to bullfrogs to the all-American toad. Free for ages 10 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, go to <a href="https://www.ReconnectWithNature.org" target="_blank">ReconnectWithNature.org</a>.